At New Delhi rally, Amit Shah accuses Gandhis of misleading people on CAA, claims Arvind Kejriwal favours 'anti-nationals'

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday, at a rally in New Delhi, accused Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of instigating "riots" by "misleading" people on the Citizenship Amendment Act and sought to reassure Muslims, saying the law has no provision about taking away citizenship of minorities. He made this statement at a meeting of Delhi BJP workers.

Shah also took a swipe at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of "wasting" public money on advertisements and misleading people.

'Opposition spreading lies'

During the meeting, Shah, referring to a recent attack on Gurdwara Nankana Sahib by a violent mob in Pakistan, accused the neighbouring country of "terrorising" Sikhs and asked Opposition leaders to open their eyes to atrocities against minorities across the border. "This is an answer to all those opposing the CAA. Tell me if these Sikhs who were attacked the other day in Gurdwara Nankana Sahib will not come to India, then where they will go?" he asked.

Opposition leaders are spreading a pack of lies over the CAA, he claimed, asking BJP workers to carry out an intensive campaign to inform the masses about its features.

The CAA's beneficiaries are largely Dalits and poor and those opposing the law are against these people, Shah alleged, calling Kejriwal and the Gandhis "anti-Dalit" for questioning it. "(Arvind) Kejriwal has misled people. The Congress, especially Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, has instigated riots by misleading people. Do you want a government in Delhi which incites riots for politics," he asked.

The Opposition was inciting minorities against the CAA by alleging that they will lose their citizenship, Shah claimed. "I want to tell brothers and sisters from the minority that none of them can lose their citizenship because the CAA has no provision about taking it away," Shah said.

The BJP leader also claimed that Priyanka, the Congress general secretary, extended her support to rioters by saying that she will visit houses of those who carried out riots.

'Kejriwal favours anti-nationals'

Launching a strong attack on Kejriwal, Shah alleged that he came to power in Delhi fives years ago by misleading people with a host of promises.

Addressing party workers, Shah alleged that Kejriwal was "wasting" public money on advertisements and said somebody can mislead people once but not all the time. He exuded confidence that the BJP will come to power in Delhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP has been out of power in Delhi since 1998.

Asking whether the AAP government has completed any work during its tenure, the BJP president listed the works done by the Centre for Delhi in the past five years.

He also accused Kejriwal of "favouring the tukde tukde" gang by not giving sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar, the former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), in the JNU sedition case.

Urging party workers to undertake door-to-door campaign to take the BJP's message to the people, Shah said he will himself take part in 'mohalla sabha' campaign in the National Capital. Delhi will go to polls in the coming weeks.

With inputs from PTI

