Assembly Elections 2022: Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll, says Prashant Kishor

Kishor's comment comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said political pundits must note that the BJP's win in four states has also made clear the verdict for the next general elections, slated to be held in 2024

A day after the BJP's emphatic win in the Assembly elections in four states, poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday said the results will not have any bearing on the next Lok Sabha elections, as the "battle for India would be fought and decided in 2024 and not in any state elections.

Battle for India will be fought and decided in 2024 & not in any state #elections Saheb knows this! Hence this clever attempt to create frenzy around state results to establish a decisive psychological advantage over opposition. Don’t fall or be part of this false narrative. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) March 11, 2022

Kishor's comment came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the next Lok Sabha polls, scheduled for 2024, saying he hopes that political pundits will note that his party's win in the four states has also made clear the verdict for the next general elections as they had linked its win in 2019 to its sweep of the Uttar Pradesh polls in 2017.

The phrase ‘Saheb,’ meanwhile, is often used by Opposition leaders and critics for the prime minister. The term has its origins in the 2009 ‘snoopgate’ controversy, when he was the chief minister of Gujarat, according to Hindustan Times.

Bulldozing a resurgent rainbow coalition led by the Samajwadi Party, the BJP on Thursday stormed back to power in Uttar Pradesh and also retained Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, while Arvind Kejriwal's AAP scripted a stellar victory in Punjab, winning a three-fourth majority pulverising its rivals.

Kishor hit the headlines in 2014, when he helped the BJP win the national election. But now he is seen more of an Opposition player helping parties like the Trinamool Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazagham.

