Defying the anti-incumbency in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath is set to become the chief minister of the state for the second consecutive term.

The results for five states that went to polls were declared on Thursdsy.

उत्तर प्रदेश विधान सभा चुनाव-2022 में प्रचंड विजय की प्रतिबद्ध, कर्मठ व जुझारू कार्यकर्ताओं को हार्दिक बधाई। यह विजय 'सेवा ही संगठन' की भावना को आत्मसात कर आपके द्वारा की गई अविराम जनसेवा का प्रतिफल है। आपको कोटिशः धन्यवाद! pic.twitter.com/cEP4JMB3uw — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 10, 2022

Adityanath has successfully won the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections securing a second consecutive term as the chief minister. The feat last happened 37 years ago during Congress rule of Uttar Pradesh. The BJP has also bagged a larger vote share than last time.

The BJP has shored up 44.6 per cent of the vote, a significant five per cent improvement over the 2017 elections.

As Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is poised to return to power with a comfortable majority for an unprecedented second term in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that this victory shows that people have once again voted for nationalism and good governance, ANI said in a report.

He further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP will be forming governments in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand.

"Everyone had their eyes on UP, given the vastness of the state. I am thankful to the people for making us win with the majority. Under PM Modi's leadership we will be forming governments in UP, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand," said Yogi after winning Uttar Pradesh.

As per news agency ANI, the chief minister said that the seven-phase election in the state were conducted peacefully. "It sets a great precedent," he added.

"Amid the fervour, we have to stay focused...When we were fighting COVID, they (Opposition) were conspiring against us. By making us win people have once again voted for nationalism, good governance. It's our responsibility to continue working on these issues," he said.

As per ANI, he also showed a victory sign when he arrived at the BJP office in Lucknow as he was received by a huge crowd of party workers.

Adityanath demolishes 'Noida jinx'

The BJP has demolished the jinx that is linked to the visit of any incumbent chief minister to Noida.

As per ANI, the jinx emerged in 1988 which states that if the sitting chief minister visits Noida then he or she will be staring at the 'probable defeat' in the next Assembly elections. Mayawati who paid visit to the city in 2011 during her tenure as chief minister of UP but failed to return to power in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Soon after Yogi was declared chief minister by the party in 2017 following the party's massive victory in the Assembly elections, Yogi along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the 'jinxed' city of Noida for the inauguration of Delhi Metro's Magenta Line in the month of December. The Prime Minister had addressed this jinx in his address and lauded him for "dismissing the superstition".

According to ANI, in November last year, Yogi visited Noida for the foundation stone ceremony along with Modi.

Interestingly, crushing the jinx repeatedly with will and might, Yogi also took a jibe at his political opponent and former chief minister of the state Akhilesh Yadav who during his tenure as a chief minister from 2012 to 2017 refrained from visiting Noida because of the jinx, and said that his own life was more important for him.

Akhilesh Yadav wins Karhal

The Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has won from the Karhal Assembly seat in the Azamgarh district with a margin of 67,504 votes.

According to Election Commission, Akhilesh got 1,48,196 votes with 60.12 per cent vote share. BJP's SP Singh Baghel came second to the seat with 80,692. Further, BSP candidate Kuladip Narayan got 15,701 votes. Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is poised to return to power with a comfortable majority for an unprecedented second term in Uttar Pradesh, ANI said in a report.

