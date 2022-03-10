Devbhoomi Dividend: Pushkar Dhami's loss only sore spot as BJP bucks Uttarakhand trend to comfortably beat Congress

Some BJP MLAs including Kailash Gahtori and Suresh Gadiya have expressed their willingness to give up their respective seats for Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest as he suffered defeat in Khatima

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami suffered defeat in the Khatima Assembly seat in the state even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is heading towards the majority.

He was defeated by Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 6,579 votes. Dhami got a total of 41,598 votes with a vote share of 44.8 per cent as against Kapri who got 48,177 with a huge vote share of 51.89 per cent, ANI said in a report.

Earlier this evening, as the BJP sustained a lead in the Uttarkahand Assembly elections, Dhami on Thursday expressed gratitude to the people for giving the party a 'two-third' majority and said that the BJP government would fulfil all the poll promises that the party made before the elections.

"We have promised Uniform Civil Code before the polls that our new government would implement it. We will form a high-level committee of the stakeholders after the swearing-in ceremony. The committee will prepare a draft which we will implement. Besides this, we will fulfil all other promises," he said.

BJP MLAs willing to give up seats for Dhami

As per ANI, some BJP MLAs including Kailash Gahtori and Suresh Gadiya have expressed their willingness to give up their respective seats for Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to contest as he suffered defeat in Khatima.

"Apart from Gahtori and Kapkot some other MLAs have also expressed their desire to leave their seats," State media in-charge Manvir Singh Chauhan told ANI.

He said that the party will take a decision on this soon. Dhami was defeated in the Khatima Assembly seat in the state even as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has achieved a comfortable majority in 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly. He was defeated by Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by a margin of 6,579 votes.

Congress suffers crushing defeat

According to ANI, Congress is witnessing a series of poll debacles one after the another since 2014 and the crushing defeat in assembly elections in all five poll-bound states including Punjab on Thursday proved a disaster for the grand old party.

The party failed to get a room in Uttarakhand where it used to enjoy power once. Disappointed with the Assembly election results in Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Goa, the Congress' group of 23 leaders (G-23) will convene a meeting in the next 48 hours, a senior leader said on Thursday.

Congress' strategy was 'insufficient': Harish Rawat

Congress leader and former chief minister Harish Rawat, who was the party's campaign face in Uttarakhand assembly polls, on Thursday took responsibility for the party's defeat, ANI said in a report.

Rawat is trailing from Lalkuwa behind BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht by over 17,000 votes. BJP is set to retain Uttarakhand and has won 20 seats and is leading on 27 seats. Congress, which was banking on anti-incumbency against the state government, has won six seats and is leading on 13 in the 70-member state assembly.

As per ANI, Rawat said the party's efforts have fallen short in getting the support of people. "Our efforts were little less to win over the people of Uttarakhand. We were sure that people will vote for a change, there must've been a shortage in our efforts, I accept it and take responsibility for the defeat," he said.

He also said that the party's campaign strategy was "insufficient".

"Our campaign strategy was insufficient and I accept it as chairman of the campaign committee. People worked very well and I'd like to thank them. I couldn't win people's trust but I'd like to congratulate my daughter and all the winning candidates who won," Rawat said.

Rawat's daughter Anupama Rawat contested from Haridwar rural seat against BJP minister Yatishwaranand, ANI said.

With inputs from ANI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.