Assembly election result 2022: From Yogi in Uttar Pradesh to Punjab’s Charanjit Singh Channi; a look at how the heavyweights are faring

Who’s leading, who’s trailing… Here’s where our famous netas stand as counting progresses

Counting for the five states — Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa — is underway and everyone has their eyes trained on the numbers.

Take a look at some of the big names and how they are faring in these elections.

UTTAR PRADESH:

Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is in poll positing from the Gorakhpur Urban seat. His closest competitor — Subhawati Shukla from the Samajwadi Party — is lagging far behind.

Chandra Shekhar of the Azad Samaj Praty was a distant third and if trends continue, it seems that the chief minister's poll debut has turned out be a massive hit.

Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president is leading from the Karhal constituency. His nearest rival — Union Minister SP Singh Baghel — is a distant second. It is noteworthy that Karhal has been a SP bastion, it has been voting for a SP candidate for three decades. Also, Karhal has an old connection with Mulayam Singh Yadav, the long-time MP of Mainpuri under which the Assembly seat falls.

Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party’s Azam Khan is leading from the Rampur constituency. The SP candidate is presently lodged in Sitapur jail in connection with a number of cases lodged against him in Rampur district.

Keshav Prasad Maurya

It's a very close race in Sirathu in which BJP's Keshav Prasad Maurya, the current deputy chief minister, is trailing Dr Pallavi Patel of the SP. The Sirathu constituency falls in the Kaushambi district of the state.

Ajay Kumar Lallu

Things don't seem to be going well for Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Kumar Lallu. The Congress neta is contesting from his home turf of Tamkuhi Raj. However, the current MLA from the seat is trailing BJP's Asim Kumar by a huge margin.

PUNJAB

Bhagwant Mann

Aam Aadmi Party's chief minister face Bhagwant Mann is leading from the Dhuri constituency. The AAP leader has left behind all other candidates and it seems that Punjab has spoken its 'mann ki baat'.

Charanjit Singh Channi

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was trailing in both Chamakur Sahib and Bhadaur seats. The AAP's Charanjit Singh was leading in the Chamkaur Sahib constituency. In Bhadaur too, the AAP candidate was leading. Guess, the Congress’ gamble on Channi isn’t paying off as they believed it would.

Navjot Singh Sidhu

Electoral gods aren’t smiling down on the Congress chief in Punjab. Sidhu is trailing from the Amritsar East constituency. The Amritsar East constituency in Amritsar is the most keenly watched electoral contest.

Amarinder Singh

The former chief minister and now head of the Punjab Lok Congress is also trailing from his pocket borough of Patiala Urban.

UTTARAKHAND

Harish Rawat

The Congress veteran is trailing ohan Singh Bisht of the BJP in Lalkuan.

Pushkar Singh Dhami

The Uttarakhand chief minister is in a close neck-to-neck battle with his Congress rival in the Khatima seat. As of now, Pushkar Singh Dhami is trailing, but you never know if these trends will reverse.

GOA

Pramod Sawant

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant is lagging behind the Congress candidate in Goa's Sankahlim seat. Dharmesh Saglani of the Congress is enjoying a lead as of now.

Utpal Parrikar

The son of former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, contesting as an Independent after breaking away from the BJP, has conceded defeat from the Panaji seat.

Laxmikant Parsekar

The former Goa chief minister is trailing from the Mandrem Assembly seat as an Independent candidate. Parsekar contested the election as an independent after the BJP denied him ticket and fielded sitting MLA Dayanand Sopte instead from Mandrem.

