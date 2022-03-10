Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur Elections Results Live Updates: Captain Amarinder Singh, Sukhbir Singh Badal trailling in Patiala, Jalalabad respectively

Uttarakhand Election Result Live: Former chief minister Harish Rawat of Congress is leading from Lalkuan constituency slowly picking up from behind

Auto refresh feeds

Former Punjab chief minister and SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal trailing from Lambi Constituency while former Punjab chief minister and PLC chief Captain Amarinder Singh is trailing from Patiala constituency. PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu and SAD candidate Bikramjit Singh Majithia are also trailing while AAP is leading from Amritsar East Constituency. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal trailing from Jalalabad constituency

Former chief minister Harish Rawat of Congress is leading from Lalkuan constituency slowly picking up from behind.

In early trends, Shiromani Akali Dal leads in Mukerian Assembly constituency in Punjab, as per the Election Commission pic.twitter.com/bICjOn7IRU

Routed in the 2017 assembly polls with a tally of 11 seats against the BJP's 57, the Congress is trying to stage a comeback.

The ruling BJP is seeking a second consecutive term in office this time -- something which has never happened in the state's 21-year history.

The polling was held in the state on February 14 with more than 65 per cent of the electorate casting their votes.

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh is trailing from Patiala while AAP candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli is leading from the seat.

CM Charanjit Singh Channi, who is contesting elections from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur, is trailing on both the seats in Punjab

Former Punjab chief minister and SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal trailing from Lambi Constituency while former Punjab chief minister and PLC chief Captain Amarinder Singh is trailing from Patiala constituency. PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu and SAD candidate Bikramjit Singh Majithia are also trailing while AAP is leading from Amritsar East Constituency. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal trailing from Jalalabad constituency

Former chief minister Harish Rawat of Congress is leading from Lalkuan constituency slowly picking up from behind.

Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur Elections Results Live Updates: Former Punjab chief minister and SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal trailing from Lambi Constituency while former Punjab chief minister and PLC chief Captain Amarinder Singh is trailing from Patiala constituency. PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu and SAD candidate Bikramjit Singh Majithia are also trailing while AAP is leading from Amritsar East Constituency. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal trailing from Jalalabad constituency.

BJP leads in 7 seats in Uttarakhand, 2 in Goa

Counting begins in Punjab. Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

BJP, Congress to keep a close eyes on Goa polls, AAP confident of win in Punjab.

The counting of votes for the recently held Assembly elections in the states of Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand will start at 8 am on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the State CEO, before the commencement of the counting of votes, the returning officer for maintaining the secrecy of voting will read Section 128 in the Representation of the People Act, 1951 to all the officers, clerks, agents, or other persons performing the duty of counting votes, ANI reported.

Close race in Uttarakhand

As per ANI, the exit polls on Monday predicted a close race in Uttarakhand, with many of them giving an edge to the BJP to form the government. Some exit polls also predicted that Congress would finish ahead and could cross the halfway mark in the 70-member Assembly. Polling in Uttarakhand took place on 14 February and the counting of votes will take place on 10 March.

Preparations for the counting of votes in 11 Assembly constituencies in the Haridwar district on Wednesday is underway, informed District Election Officer, Vinay Shankar Pandey. He took stock of these preparations ahead of the counting of votes on Thursday. The counting of votes will start on 10 March at 8 am, ANI said in a report.

"He said that the number of booths is more in the five Assembly constituencies. Among them, Haridwar, Ranipur, Khanpur, Jhabreda and Haridwar will have a round of 14 tables, and in the remaining six Assembly constituencies, there will be a round of seven tables," he added.

"The counting site is within 100 metres of the Shivdel school campus, a zero zone, and no person will enter with a vehicle. All arrangements have been made by the district administration to ensure that the counting of votes is transparent, fair, independent, following the rules and following the three-tier security arrangements," he stated.

"As there are 181 booths in Haridwar, there will be 13 rounds of counting of votes.

There is a complete ban on any kind of procession by the winning candidates after the counting of votes," he further stated.

The exit polls on Monday predicted a close race in Uttarakhand, with many of them giving an edge to the BJP to form the government. Some exit polls also predicted that Congress would finish ahead and could cross the halfway mark in the 70-member Assembly, ANI said.

Hung Assembly likely in Goa

According to ANI, amid the predictions of a hung Assembly in Goa by the pollsters, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary Ivan D'Souza on Wednesday came down heavily on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging "horse-trading" by the party and said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders landed in Goa ahead of counting for the state Assembly polls.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "We will not allow any horse-trading habit of BJP...Last time though we are the single largest in the state, we have got 17 members, BJP got 13 members. They have horse traded our members."

Leveling allegations of giving out money to switch sides, he said, "They (BJP) are buying the members."

"Amit Shah is already landed in Goa and other leaders also landed in Goa. Why have they landed in Goa? Just to buy the other party members. So precaution has to be taken by our party. That's our duty. We have learned from our previous experiences of whatever the BJP did," D'Souza said.

The Congress has moved its 2022 Assembly poll candidates to a resort to avoid poaching bids by rival parties. The party has brought in its senior leadership, including DK Shivakumar from Karnataka, with the candidates in Bambolim Beach Resort of Goa, ANI said.

AAP favoured in Punjab

Ahead of the counting of votes for Punjab polls, Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann has exuded confidence of party's comfortable victory in the state and said people have rejected other political parties, ANI said in a report.

Mann, who visited the place where EVMs are stored in Patiala, asserted that Punjab wants a change.

"We talked about hospitals, schools, electricity (during campaigns). People have rejected other parties and good results will come tomorrow. I'm not an astrologer but I know people of Punjab want a change. The number of seats we can cross is 80 even 100," Mann told ANI.

BJP likely to win Manipur

As per ANI, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Manipur President, Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi, on Tuesday, exuded confidence over its victory in the State Assembly elections that went for polling in two phases in February this year.

Devi said that BJP has set a target of bagging more than 40 seats out of a total of 60 constituencies in Manipur.

"We have set a target of over 40 seats and are confident of forming a stable government. When the final results are declared, we expect the number to be 40 plus only... We haven't taken a decision on Chief Ministerial candidate and there is no point of a new CM here," Devi told ANI.

Assembly polls in Manipur were conducted in two phases on 28 February and 5 March.

With inputs from ANI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.