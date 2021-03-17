West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: Mamata promises OBC status to 4 castes, disses BJP's reservation promise

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates: Banerjee said she think BJP has copied the “reservation for backward Hindu castes” point from TMC manifesto

For Assam, the party announced a list of 21 candidates, for Kerala six candidates, for Puducherry 14 candidates, and for Tamil Nadu, it named four candidates.

The party also came out with separate lists of candidates for polls in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry.

The Congress on Tuesday came out with lists of candidates for the upcoming state election, including 21 for Assam. With this, the Congress has announced candidates for 92 seats in Assam.

In a release, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) announced the list of candidates for 14 seats which significantly did not include the name of Narayanasamy, whose government fell last month after it lost the trust vote.

The Congress on Tuesday announced names of candidates for 14 seats for the 6 April Puducherry Assembly elections but the list did not mention name of party veteran and former chief minister V Narayanasamy.

The TMC supremo had earlier said the manifesto would be released on 11 March but that had to be postponed after she was injured while campaigning on 10 March. A TMC leader said, "It is likely to be released on Wednesday afternoon."

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to release the Trinamool Congress (TMC) manifesto on Wednesday afternoon, a senior party leader said.

The other UPPL candidates include Somnath Narzary from Gossaigaon, Jayanta Basumatary from Sidli, Phanin Boro from Bijni, Leho Ram Boro from Tamulpur LAC and Bhupen Boro from Barama (ST), party general secretary Maoti Brahma Hazoary said on Tuesday.

The UPPL announced its second list of eight candidates which includes former Rajya Sabha MP, founder UPPL president Urkhao Gwra Brahma from Chapaguri (ST), prominent businessman Manaranjan Brahma from Kokrajhar West (ST) constituency and former ABSU general secretary Lawrence Islary from Kokrajhar East (ST) constituency.

The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), an ally of the ruling BJP, the Bodo Peoples Front (BPF), a part of the Grand Alliance of eight parties, and the newly floated Raijor Dal have announced the list of candidates for the third phase of Assam Assembly polls on 6 April.

"When BJP has put up Indian democracy for sale, Congress has reduced themselves into goods that are up for sale. BJP is willing to shell out as much money as required, after all they have raised plenty of it. Congress is trying to get the highest bid," the chief minister told reporters.

Hitting out at both the parties, Vijayan said in many states, people had elected the Congress to power, but they "sold themselves to the BJP."

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday alleged the BJP has put up Indian democracy for sale, while the Congress has reduced itself to goods that are up for sale.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will address three rallies in Assam on Wednesday. Ahead of starting the campaign, Adityanath visited and offered prayers at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati. "Through public meetings in Hojai, Kalaigaon and Rangia, I will speak among you all," he tweeted.

Questioning what Mamata means by khela hobe (the game will happen), Singh said, "The game of development and peace will be played in Bengal."

He accused the TMC supremo of pointing fingers at the BJP for the injury she suffered in Nandigram last week to gain sympathy in the election, and claimed that it will not work and the saffron party will form its government in the state winning more than 200 of the 294 seats.

Slamming the Mamata Banerjee government over alleged slide in the law and order situation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday the khela (game) that will be played in West Bengal after the BJP's victory in the assembly election will be that of development and peace.

The BJP has finalised candidates for four phases of West Bengal polls. It has also finalised almost all candidates for polls in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Assam.

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of Bharatiya Janata Party is slated to meet Wednesday evening to finalise candidates for the remaining four phases of West Bengal Assembly elections.

Thomas was elected as MP in NDA ticket from then Muvattupuzha seat in 2004 Lok Sabha polls.

The faction led by Thomas would merge with the Kerala Congress headed by senior leader PJ Joseph, which is a constituent of the Congress-led UDF.

The Kerala Congress headed by former Union Minister PC Thomas on Wednesday quit the NDA alleging that his party was neglected by the BJP-led alliance when the seats were allocated for the 6 April polls.

Dharmadam is a Left bastion, including Parapram village where the Communist Party held its first meeting in Kerala back in 1939. Vijayan won last time against Congress candidate Mambaram Divakaran by 36,000-odd votes.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan begun poll campaigning in Dharmadam, amidst full-size posters featuring him, slogans calling him 'The Captain'. The campaign will highlight his government's measures, including developmental projects and welfare schemes such as pension and food provisions since the COVID-19 lockdown.

Giving educational background, the report said 97 (37 percent) candidates have declared their educational qualifications to be between Class 5 and 12, while 157 (61 percent) candidates have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above. Four candidates are diploma holders and one candidate is just literate.

The report said out of 259 candidates, 101 (39 percent) are crorepatis.

Out of 259 candidates analysed, 41 (16 percent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves and 34 (13 percent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, the ADR said.

The Assam Election Watch and ADR have analysed the sworn affidavits of 259 out of the 264 candidates in the first phase.

Sixteen percent of the candidates contesting in the first phase of Assam Assembly elections have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to a report by poll rights group Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Vaiko, who created the MDMK after he quit the DMK in 1994, will contest in an Assembly election as part of the DMK-led front for the first time.

The alliance leader has allotted the Sattur, Palladam, Madurai South, Vasudevanallur (reserved), Madurantakam (reserved) and Ariyalur constituencies to the MDMK.

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko on Wednesday released the party's poll manifesto in Chennai ahead of the Tamil Nadu polls. The party is contesting six seats on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK's) 'Rising Sun' symbol in the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections.

"There is a process by which the seats are decided. The central election committee of the party, which includes the prime minister, party chief, home minister and the defence minister decides it," said Muraleedharan.

The candidates were decided by the central election committee, Muraleedharan told reporters in Delhi. Balashankar is not a person who is against the BJP. His statement comes after the seats were allocated. And seems like he was upset. The seat allocation was not my own decision, he said.

Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Wednesday dismissed the allegation made by BJP leader R Balashankar on a deal between the CPM and the saffron party in some constituencies in the April 6 Assembly polls, as an emotional outburst of a person disappointed over denial of a seat.

Telling people to be cautious as COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in the state over the last few days, he also advised members of the public to take the vaccine against the virus.

DMK president MK Stalin on Wednesday during poll campaigning in Madurai appealed to the people to not go to crowded places without masks.

"Your presence as star campaigners will create confusion among West Bengal voters. Avoid campaigning for TMC," he said.

Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya wrote to NCP's Sharad Pawar and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav over campaigning with Trinamool Congress, for West Bengal Assembly polls.

Also, based on the inputs of the special police observer, the commission has ordered the transfer of various ACPs and DSPs in the southern state with a direction to attach them with the DGP, Headquarters.

under the successive Congress governments. "But no development took place as progress was not on their agenda." "Congress never worked for development and progress of the region or the country's unity or welfare of the people, but only to grab power. This forced the people here to endure its misrule for a long time and the problem of illegal migration in the area," he alleged.

Assam, of ignoring the people's welfare and development of the region in its quest for power. Adityanath said the northeast looked for development

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday held the Congress responsible for lack of development and illegal influx in the North East and rise of militancy in Kashmir in its quest for power. Addressing a poll campaign rally, the senior BJP leader charged the Congress, the main Opposition party in

Dasgupta's resignation came after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mohua Moitra raised objections to him being named as a candidate of the saffron party for the West Bengal polls.

The Rajya Sabha accepted the resignation of nominated member Swapan Dasgupta on Wednesday. Dasgupta tendered his resignation from the Upper House of Parliament on Tuesday after being named as a BJP candidate in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls. Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh said the chairman has received Dasgupta's resignation letter dated 16 March and accepted his resignation with effect from 17 March.Dasgupta, who became a Rajya Sabha member on 25 April, 2016, has been named by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as its candidate from the Tarakeshwar constituency in poll-bound West Bengal. His term as a member of the Upper House was till 24 April, 2022.

who has taken to campaigning that way after being injured in Nandigram. The procession moved from Rabindra Sadan to Hazra crossing, a distance of about 2.5 km, to protest against the alleged killing of about 130 BJP activists in West Bengal. Hazra crossing is incidentally near Banerjee's residence in the city. Banerjee is campaigning in various parts of the state in a wheelchair after being injured while campaigning at Nandigram after filing her nomination on March 10. She had claimed that she was attacked by four to five people.

BJP took out a rally in Kolkata on Wednesday with five of its members in wheelchairs apparently mocking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,

"The Left party assures the people of the state that the future of the country will be secured by defeating the Kerala-level alliance between the Congress and BJP which has been hindering the progress of Kerala," he said at a campaign meet at Kalpetta from where Loktantrik Janata Dal candidate MV Shreyamskumar is contesting. Targeting the Congress, Vijayan claimed the party has become a "commodity for sale" and its policy was to contest in the name of Congress party and then join the BJP. "Puducherry and Congress are the examples," he said. "The UDF and the BJP have joined together and attempting to stop the developmental activities in the state. The central agencies are trying to destroy KIIFB which has changed the development prospects of the state." "Such attempts will be dealt legally.No one can do anything to KIIFB but they are just threatening," Vijayan said.

constituency Dharmadam in Kannur district, Vijayan addressed three rallies in Wayanad in the three constituencies-- Mananthawady, Sulthan Bathery and Kalpetta.

Setting out on the campaign trail in Wayanad district, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday attacked the Congress-led UDF and the BJP-NDA fronts alleging that they have joined hands in an attempt to stop the developmental activities in the state. Vijayan claimed central agencies were trying to destroy the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) which has changed the development prospects of the state. After nine days of campaigning in his home

As many as 121 candidates belonging to different political parties and Independents on Wednesday filed nominations for the April 6 poll in Puducherry, raising the total number of those who have filed papers so far to 162. Among those who filed the papers were founder-leader of AINRC and Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing territorial Assembly N Rangasamy He is seeking election from the lone segment in Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry, in Andhra Pradesh. Rangasamy, former Chief Minister of the Union Territory, had filed nomination on Monday seeking election from Thattanchavady segment and has now filed papers for election from Yanam too.

Glad to be getting the opportunity to be among my sisters and brothers of West Bengal tomorrow, 18th March. I would be addressing a rally in Purulia. Across West Bengal, there is a desire for change. BJP’s agenda of good governance is striking a chord among the people.

Will be in Assam tomorrow, 18th March. Looking forward to being among the people of this great state during the rally in Karimganj. Assam has witnessed positive changes across various sectors over the last 5 years. NDA seeks people’s blessings to continue the development agenda.

A day before addressing rallies in poll-bound West Bengal and Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that there is a desire for a change in Bengal with the BJP's agenda of good governance striking a chord among the people.While the BJP is running a campaign to end the running Trinamool Congress' 10-year rule in Bengal, it is working to retain power in Assam.

Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami slammed opposition parties and said that DMK is a party that follow dynastic politics while AIADMK allows leaders to make their own space.

Setting out on the campaign trail in Wayanad district, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday attacked the Congress-led UDF and the BJP-NDA fronts alleging that they have joined hands in an attempt to stop the developmental activities in the state. Vijayan claimed central agencies were trying to destroy the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) which has changed the development prospects of the state.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has said that his father, TMC MP Sisir Adhikari, will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Contai, East Midnapore, said reports. Speaking at a rally in Chandipur Suvendu also said that he will ask his father to attend Amit Shah's rally as well.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee launched the TMC manifesto. "Maa, maati, manush is the thrust of our manifesto," she said, as per reports.

"We will ensure minimum annual income of Rs 6,000 and Rs 12,000 for general category and backward community people respectively in Bengal," Banerjee said.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has demanded the cancellation of the nomination of BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari, who is pitted against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram, as his name also "seems to appear" in the electoral roll of Haldia constituency.

The Election Commission said record seizures worth Rs 331 crore have been made so far in the four poll-going states and Puducherry as part of the expenditure monitoring process. A maximum of Rs 127.64 crore worth seizures have been made in Tamil Nadu, while Rs 112.59 crore worth seizures have been made from West Bengal.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Opposition BJP wanted to keep her indoors ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, which apparently resulted in her injury. Addressing a public meeting in Gopiballavpur in the Jhargram district, Banerjee alleged that earlier it was CPM which used to physically attack her, and now the BJP was doing the same.

Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya wrote to NCP's Sharad Pawar and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav over campaigning with Trinamool Congress for West Bengal Assembly polls

The Assam Election Watch and ADR have analysed the sworn affidavits of 259 out of the 264 candidates in the first phase. Out of 259 candidates analysed, 41 (16 percent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves and 34 (13 percent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, the ADR said.

Firebrand woman leader Sobha Surendran has been fielded by BJP from the Kazhakootam constituency.

Sobha is expected to give a tough fight to LDF candidate Kadakkampally Surendran, Devaswom and Tourism minister, whois seeking re-election from the same seat. Dr SS Lal is the UDF candidate.

The campaign will highlight his government's measures, including developmental projects and welfare schemes such as pension and food provisions since the COVID-19 lockdown.

The faction led by Thomas would merge with the Kerala Congress headed by senior leader PJ Joseph, which is a constituent of the Congress-led UDF.

The BJP has finalised candidates for four phases of West Bengal polls. It has also finalised almost all candidates for polls in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Assam.

The TMC supremo had earlier said the manifesto would be released on 11 March but that had to be postponed after she was injured while campaigning on 10 March.

The All India Congress Committee announced the list of candidates for 14 seats which significantly did not include the name of Narayanasamy, whose government fell last month after it lost the trust vote.

The Congress on Tuesday announced names of candidates for 14 seats for the 6 April Puducherry Assembly elections but the list did not mention name of party veteran and former chief minister V Narayanasamy.

The Congress, which heads the Secular Democratic Alliance in the union territory, was allotted 15 of the 30 Assembly seats while its ally-the DMK- was earmarked 13 constituencies. VCK and CPI, the other constituents of the alliance, have been earmarked one seat each.

While the candidates for 14 constituencies were released, the nominee for Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, has not been announced.

Former Industries Minister Shah Jahan has been fielded from Kamaraj Nagar. He had contested the election in 2016 from Kalapet constituency which has been by and large the traditional seat for the Congress.

PCC president AV Subramanian is contesting from his hometown of Karaikal (north). Former Ministers M Kandasamy and

R Kamalakannan have been fielded again in Embalam (reserved) and Tirunallar in Karaikal respectively.

The 14 seats are spread over Puducherry (10), Karaikal (three) and Mahe (one).

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party which has been allocated nine seats as part of the NDA, also released its list of candidates.

Former PWD Minister A Namassivayam has been fielded from Mannadipet constituency and the president of the BJP

State committee V Saminathan is the nominee for the Lawspet segment.

A John Kumar and his son Richards John Kumar have been allotted the Kamaraj Nagar and Nellithope seats respectively.