West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: Mamata promises OBC status to 4 castes, disses BJP's reservation promise

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 LATEST Updates: Banerjee said she think BJP has copied the “reservation for backward Hindu castes” point from TMC manifesto
Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami slammed opposition parties and said that DMK is a party that follow dynastic politics while AIADMK allows leaders to make their own space.
Setting out on the campaign trail in Wayanad district, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday attacked the Congress-led UDF and the BJP-NDA fronts alleging that they have joined hands in an attempt to stop the developmental activities in the state. Vijayan claimed central agencies were trying to destroy the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) which has changed the development prospects of the state.
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has said that his father, TMC MP Sisir Adhikari, will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Contai, East Midnapore, said reports. Speaking at a rally in Chandipur Suvendu also said that he will ask his father to attend Amit Shah's rally as well.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee launched the TMC manifesto. "Maa, maati, manush is the thrust of our manifesto," she said, as per reports.
"We will ensure minimum annual income of Rs 6,000 and Rs 12,000 for general category and backward community people respectively in Bengal," Banerjee said.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has demanded the cancellation of the nomination of BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari, who is pitted against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram, as his name also "seems to appear" in the electoral roll of Haldia constituency.
The Election Commission said record seizures worth Rs 331 crore have been made so far in the four poll-going states and Puducherry as part of the expenditure monitoring process. A maximum of Rs 127.64 crore worth seizures have been made in Tamil Nadu, while Rs 112.59 crore worth seizures have been made from West Bengal.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Opposition BJP wanted to keep her indoors ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, which apparently resulted in her injury. Addressing a public meeting in Gopiballavpur in the Jhargram district, Banerjee alleged that earlier it was CPM which used to physically attack her, and now the BJP was doing the same.
Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya wrote to NCP's Sharad Pawar and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav over campaigning with Trinamool Congress for West Bengal Assembly polls
The Assam Election Watch and ADR have analysed the sworn affidavits of 259 out of the 264 candidates in the first phase. Out of 259 candidates analysed, 41 (16 percent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves and 34 (13 percent) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, the ADR said.
Firebrand woman leader Sobha Surendran has been fielded by BJP from the Kazhakootam constituency.
Sobha is expected to give a tough fight to LDF candidate Kadakkampally Surendran, Devaswom and Tourism minister, whois seeking re-election from the same seat. Dr SS Lal is the UDF candidate.
The campaign will highlight his government's measures, including developmental projects and welfare schemes such as pension and food provisions since the COVID-19 lockdown.
The faction led by Thomas would merge with the Kerala Congress headed by senior leader PJ Joseph, which is a constituent of the Congress-led UDF.
The BJP has finalised candidates for four phases of West Bengal polls. It has also finalised almost all candidates for polls in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Assam.
The TMC supremo had earlier said the manifesto would be released on 11 March but that had to be postponed after she was injured while campaigning on 10 March.
The All India Congress Committee announced the list of candidates for 14 seats which significantly did not include the name of Narayanasamy, whose government fell last month after it lost the trust vote.
The Congress on Tuesday announced names of candidates for 14 seats for the 6 April Puducherry Assembly elections but the list did not mention name of party veteran and former chief minister V Narayanasamy.
The Congress, which heads the Secular Democratic Alliance in the union territory, was allotted 15 of the 30 Assembly seats while its ally-the DMK- was earmarked 13 constituencies. VCK and CPI, the other constituents of the alliance, have been earmarked one seat each.
While the candidates for 14 constituencies were released, the nominee for Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, has not been announced.
Former Industries Minister Shah Jahan has been fielded from Kamaraj Nagar. He had contested the election in 2016 from Kalapet constituency which has been by and large the traditional seat for the Congress.
PCC president AV Subramanian is contesting from his hometown of Karaikal (north). Former Ministers M Kandasamy and
R Kamalakannan have been fielded again in Embalam (reserved) and Tirunallar in Karaikal respectively.
The 14 seats are spread over Puducherry (10), Karaikal (three) and Mahe (one).
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party which has been allocated nine seats as part of the NDA, also released its list of candidates.
Former PWD Minister A Namassivayam has been fielded from Mannadipet constituency and the president of the BJP
State committee V Saminathan is the nominee for the Lawspet segment.
A John Kumar and his son Richards John Kumar have been allotted the Kamaraj Nagar and Nellithope seats respectively.