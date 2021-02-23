Assam Assembly election 2021, Golakganj profile: BJP's Ashwini Ray Sarkar wrested seat from Congress in 2016

In the 2016 Assam Assembly election, Golakganj constituency had a total of 1,77,513 registered voters

Golakganj constituency is located in Assam's Dhubri district.

It falls under the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2016 Assembly election, the constituency had a total of 1,77,513 registered voters.

Voter turnout in previous election

The voter turnout in Golakganj in the previous Assembly election was 91.20 percent.

Past election results and winners

In the 2016 Assembly election, the BJP's Ashwini Ray Sarkar had won the election with a margin of 8,391 votes. Sarkar had defeated Congress' candidate Abdus Sobahan Ali Sarkar, who received 68,253 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly election, the Congress' Abu Taher Bepari had won the election. He had received 59,320 votes against Sarkar, who was contesting on a BJP ticket. Sarkar had received 55,312 votes in the 2011 Assembly election.

The Golakganj constituency is expected to go to polls in April or May 2021, as part of the 2021 Assam Assembly election.

The Assam Assembly polls will be held to elect a total of 126 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).