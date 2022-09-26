Ashok Gehlot 'no longer in race' for Congress president
This comes amid ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan over leadership change following Ashok Gehlot's announcement earlier that he would contest the AICC president polls
New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will not file the nomination for the Congress presidential election, sources told News18.
This comes amid ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan over leadership change following Gehlot’s announcement earlier that he would contest the AICC president polls.
While legislators loyal to Gehlot have been vocal about their issues, MLAs in the Sachin Pilot camp refrained from commenting.
MLAs loyal to Gehlot have said they have put forth demands before the observers that any decision on the chief ministerial face should be taken after the party president election on 19 October and in consultation with Gehlot.
AICC observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken, who had waited in vain for all legislators to arrive for the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on Sunday, were trying to persuade Gehlot loyalists to meet them one by one in an effort to defuse the political crisis.
However, several MLAs have left for their respective constituencies in view of Navratri festival, party sources said.
The observers are likely to submit a report on the matter to Sonia Gandhi.
(With inputs from agencies)
