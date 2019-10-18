Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Arni profile: BJP's Sandip Prabhakar Dhurve up against Congress' Shiwajirao Shiwramji Moghe

Arni Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are three reserved seats under the Scheduled Caste and the Scheduled Tribe categories in the Yavatmal district — Ralegaon (ST), Arni (ST), Umarkhed (SC).

Constituency Name—Arni

Constituency Number—80

District—Yavatmal

Total Electors—311995

Female Electors—151164

Male Electors—160828

Third Gender—3

Reserved – Yes (ST)

Results in previous elections: In 2009, Congress candidate Shiwajirao Shiwramji Moghe wrested the seat from BJP's Ingale Uttam Raghobaji by securing 90,822 votes. While runner-up Raghobaji received 53,301 votes. In 2014, Raju Narayan Todsam of BJP won with 86,991 votes and defeated Moghe Shivajirao Shivramaji of Congress who netted 66,270 votes.

In 2019, Congress has fielded Shiwajirao Shiwramji Moghe once again against from the seat while the BJP's candidate Sandip Prabhakar Dhurve.

Demographics – Arni has a total of 22069 farmers and 32265 farm labours. It is in Yavatmal district and situated on the banks of river Arunavati.

