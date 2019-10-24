Andheri East Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Andheri East Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai Suburban district — Kurla.

Constituency Name—Andheri East

Constituency Number—166

District Name— Mumbai Suburban

Total Electors—273388

Female Electors—125139

Male Electors—148244

Third Gender—5

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—In 2009, Suresh Hiriyanna Shetty of Congress won with 55,990 votes against Ramesh Kondiram Latke of Shiv Sena who netted 50,837 votes in total. In 2014, the former runner up of Shiv Sena Ramesh Kondiram Latke won this seat with 52,817 votes against BJP's Sunil Lalanprasad Yadav.

In 2019 elections, Ramesh Latke will be representing Shiv Sena in this constituency while Congress will be fielding Amin Jagdish Kutty.

Demographics—Andheri is among the largest suburbs in Mumbai. Among the important localities in the eastern part of Andheri are Marol, Chakala and Sher-e-Punjab.

