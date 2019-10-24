Associate Partner

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Andheri East Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research Oct 24, 2019 17:47:12 IST

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
IND Murji Patel Kaka 0 Votes 0% Votes
SS Ramesh Latke 0 Votes 0% Votes
VBA Sharad Sopan Yetam 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Manojkumar Nayak Banjara 0 Votes 0% Votes
BVA Manish Prakash Raut 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Adv. Rahul Kamble 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Amin Jagdish Kutty 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Kamlesh Kumar Nandlal Yadav 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes

  • Andheri East is the 166th constituency in 288 constituencies in Maharashtra

  • This year, there are a total of 273388 electors in Andheri East. Out of the total, 148244 are male and 125139 are female electors

  • Ramesh Latke of the SHS won this seat in he 2014 elections.

Andheri East Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls. Voting for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Mumbai Suburban district — Kurla.

Click here for detailed coverage of Assembly Elections 2019 

Representational image. PTI

Constituency Name—Andheri East
Constituency Number—166
District Name— Mumbai Suburban
Total Electors—273388
Female Electors—125139
Male Electors—148244
Third Gender—5
Reserved—None

Results in previous elections—In 2009, Suresh Hiriyanna Shetty of Congress won with 55,990 votes against Ramesh Kondiram Latke of Shiv Sena who netted 50,837 votes in total. In 2014, the former runner up of Shiv Sena Ramesh Kondiram Latke won this seat with  52,817 votes against BJP's Sunil Lalanprasad Yadav.

In 2019 elections, Ramesh Latke will be representing Shiv Sena in this constituency while Congress will be fielding Amin Jagdish Kutty.

Demographics—Andheri is among the largest suburbs in Mumbai. Among the important localities in the eastern part of Andheri are Marol, Chakala and Sher-e-Punjab.

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 17:47:12 IST

