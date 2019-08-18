Amit Shah says appeasement politics led to continuance of triple talaq, claims law against it is 'only and only to benefit Muslims'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the politics of appeasement, which led to Partition, was the reason for the continuance of the "evil practice" of triple talaq for so long.

Speaking at an event in New Delhi, Shah defended the law criminalising triple talaq, saying it is meant "only and only to benefit Muslims." He added that triple talaq was a 'nightmare' for millions of Muslim women as it deprived them of their rights.

Coming down heavily on the Congress, he said the party has "no shame" and continues to oppose the law on triple talaq.

The politics of appeasement has been a hurdle in the path to achieve development and social cohesion in the country, the home minister said. "When your intention is social upliftment, you have to work hard for it, you have to plan it," he added.

Referring to the Rajiv Gandhi government's decision to bring a law to overturn the Supreme Court judgement in the Shah Bano case, Shah said it was a "black day" in the history of Parliament.

Responding to claims that triple talaq is a part of Islamic practice, Shah said, "Nineteen countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Morocco, Indonesia and Jordan have ended the practice of triple talaq. Most of these are Islamic countries."

"The election of Narendra Modi as prime minister in 2014 was the beginning of the end of politics of appeasement and the 2019 mandate is to end it forever," said the BJP president at an event organised by the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation.

Shah made these remarks during a speech on 'Abolition of Triple Talaq: Correcting a Historic Wrong'.

The legislation to criminalise instant triple talaq was passed by Parliament in the last session.

