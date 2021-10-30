Amarinder Singh junks reports of backend talks with Congress, says 'time for rapprochement is over'

The former Punjab CM's aide tweeted that he will soon launch his own party and will hold talks for seat-sharing with BJP

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh Saturday dismissed reports of backend talks with the Congress, saying the "time for rapprochement was over" and that his decision to quit the party was final, according to his media advisor Raveen Thukral.

Singh reiterated that he will soon launch his political party and said he wanted to build "a strong collective force in the interest of Punjab".

"Reports of backend talks with @INCIndia are incorrect. The time for rapprochement is over. The decision to part ways with the party was taken after much thought and is final. I'm grateful to (Congress president) Sonia Gandhi ji for her support but will not stay in Congress now," tweeted Singh's media advisor quoting the former chief minister.

Singh was reacting to some media reports which suggested that some Congress leaders are engaged in backend talks to persuade him to remain in the party. The former Congress veteran added that he will soon hold seat-sharing talks with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"I will soon launch my own party and will hold talks for seat sharing with @BJP4India (BJP), breakaway Akali factions and others for the Punjab (assembly) elections in 2022 once farmers' issue is resolved. I want to build strong collective force in interest of Punjab and its farmers," Singh said.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at Delhi border points against three central farm laws, which were enacted in September last year, and are demanding these be repealed.

The former chief minister on Wednesday had said he would launch his new political party as and when the Election Commission clears the name and the symbol.

He had also slammed the Congress while claiming that many people from the party are in touch with him.

Punjab goes to polls early next year.

Singh had earlier said that he would soon launch his own party, and that he was hopeful of a seat adjustment with the BJP provided the ongoing farmers' stir against farm laws was resolved in their interest.

He had resigned as the Punjab chief minister last month amid a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu and a dramatic rebellion by Congress leaders in the state who had been critical of him for allegedly not acting on pre-poll promises. He was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi.

Speaking about the new party, Singh said: "Lawyers are working on finalising the name (of the new party). Let the Election Commission decide. We have made a request for a symbol and name… We will contest on all 117 seats."

