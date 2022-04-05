They found love in a hopeless place: Ukrainian nurse and doctor wed in war-shattered Kharkiv
Anton Sokolov and Nastya Gracheva, an Ukrainian couple, are volunteer medics who deliver vital treatment to Kharkiv's residents. Nastya worked as a nurse in an oncology clinic while Anton Sokolov worked as a doctor before the Russian invasion of Ukraine last month
1/7
Amid the Ukraine-Russia war, a Ukrainian couple exchanged wedding vows and posed for photographs surrounded by rubble in Kharkiv. Anton Sokolov and Nastya Gracheva tied the knot on Sunday amongst the rubble of a shopping and office complex in Ukraine's second biggest city. AP
2/7
As soon as the war started, the newlyweds made themselves available to Ukraine. While the bride used to work as a nurse in an oncology clinic, the groom is a doctor. The two started giving free medical care to people, and when they ran out of medicines, they started raising funds and getting more. AP
3/7
The bride wore a black leather jacket and flower crown for the day, and the groom donned a black jacket and white shirt. They celebrated in the street where they had photos taken amongst the rubble. AP
4/7
Russian forces are yet to withdraw from Kharkiv as has happened around the capital, Kyiv. Still, people like Sokolov and Gracheva are taking time out to create some happy memories. AP
5/7
Anastasia, third from left, and Anton pose for a picture with their friends in the yard of a building destroyed by shelling during their wedding celebration in Kharkiv. AP
6/7
Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov (left) attended the wedding ceremony of the couple at the Universytet (University) metro station in Kharkiv. AP
7/7
<br />Anton Sokolov and Nastya Gracheva are the latest couple to get married despite the invasion. There were many who were due to tie the knot before the invasion. They have been sharing how they have refused to let the war change their wedding plans since the attack started in February. AP