Shah Rukh Khan waves to his fans again, thanks them for the sea of love
The Superstar, who turns 57 today, also shared the teaser of Pathaan, his first theatrical release in four years. Picture Courtesy: Sachin Gokhale
1/5
Shah Rukh Khan came to wave at his fans once again. He took to his Twitter and Instagram and shared a note and a picture. He wrote- “It’s so lovely to live in front of the sea…..the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday….thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special….& happy.”
2/5
A candid moment captured showed the craze people have for Khan. A bunch of children climbed the tree. It could be either to get a clearer glimpse of the birthday boy or save themselves from the frenzy that would follow once he arrives.
3/5
Another picture showed police trying to control the madness and pandemonium outside Mannat. This is a regular sight on November 2 now.
4/5
Cars and autos get blocked on this date every year. Fans continue waiting outside SRK’s residence since ages.
5/5
This is a very haunting image. An unknown face, an unknown hand blurs the appearance of someone who would not be who he is if not for very these people and their love and support. He stands at the top, the fans stand firmly on the ground, beating the heat and cold and everything in between. May this saga never end.