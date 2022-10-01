Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal look regal as they host their Delhi cocktail and reception
The couple hosted family and friends from across Delhi with about 300 guests in attendance. Richa donned jewellery which was custom made for her by an ancestral Bikaneri jeweller family.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal hosted their Delhi cocktail and reception last night.
Richa looked every bit an elegant bride in her custom made Kresha Bajaj saree with the drape having a special meaning to the couple with Kresha and her team custom embroidered their love story onto it.
Ali complemented his bride with a regal sherwani by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
