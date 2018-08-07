1/5 Muthuvel Karunanidhi, a highly popular scriptwriter-turned-politician in Tamil Nadu, passed away at 94 on Tuesday after suffering multiple organ failure. AP Muthuvel Karunanidhi, a highly popular scriptwriter-turned-politician in Tamil Nadu, passed away...

2/5 After hearing the news of his demise, supporters of former Tamil Nadu state chief minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief thronged to the area outside the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. AP

3/5 A controversy erupted on Tuesday night after the Tamil Nadu government rejected the Opposition DMK's demand for allotting space on the Marina beach for the burial of Karunanidhi and, instead, offered space near the memorials of former chief ministers C Rajagopalachari and K Kamraj. Image courtesy: Abdul Kadar Mydeen/101Reporters

4/5 Following Tamil Nadu government's decision, DMK cadres held impromptu protests, engaged in sloganeering in some parts of Tamil Nadu. Some workers held a sit-in protest at Ranipet. Image courtesy: Abdul Kadar Mydeen/101Reporters