IPL 2021: All-round Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2021: Glenn Maxwell's all-round performance, Harshal Patel's hat-trick power RCB to 54-run win over MI Maxwell (56 off 37 balls and 2/23) produced one of his better efforts in the IPL while Harshal (4/17 in 3.1 overs), the current Purple Cap holder, removed Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Rahul Chahar off successive deliveries to defend a target of 165 without breaking much sweat.