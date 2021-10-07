IPL 2021: All-round Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore
Check out some of the best photos from the Sunrisers Hyderabad's four-run win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 52 of IPL 2021.
The Sunrisers Hyderabad beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore by four runs thanks to a brilliant all-round performance. Photo by Vipin Pawar / Sportzpics for IPL
A strong partnership between Jason Roy and Kane Williamson was where most of Hyderabad's runs came from. Photo by Vipin Pawar / Sportzpics for IPL
The likes of Harshal Patel, Dan Christian and Yuzvendra Chahal bowled very well for RCB, and due to their efforts, SRH were limited to a score of 141/7. Photo by Vipin Pawar / Sportzpics for IPL
Glenn Maxwell and Devdutt Paddikal put together a half-dent partnership for Royal Challengers Bangalore, and the Australian's big-hitting knock had RCB firmly on course to clinch the win. Photo by Vipin Pawar / Sportzpics for IPL
However, some very fine bowling from Hyderabad, including a good spell from young pacer Umran Malik, saw Hyderabad grind out a win by stifling RCB's chase. Photo by Vipin Pawar / Sportzpics for IPL