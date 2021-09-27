In Pictures: PM Modi pays visit to construction site of new Parliament building in Delhi
The prime minister spent almost an hour at the site and did a first-hand inspection of the construction status of the new Parliament building.
1/5
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening inspected the construction site of the new Parliament building. Image Credit: Twitter/@ANI
2/5
On 4 February, the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony of Central Vista Avenue was performed by then Union Minister of State with Independent charge Hardeep S Puri and other senior officers of the Ministry at India Gate, New Delhi. With this ceremony, the work started for the development/ Redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue. Twitter/@ANI
3/5
Central Vista Avenue starts from North and South Block to India Gate.<br />It includes the Rajpath, its adjoining lawns and canals, rows of tree, Vijay Chowk and the India Gate plaza that is a three-kilometre stretch. Image Credit: Twitter/ ANI
4/5
This was originally designed to be a grand processional pathway to the Viceroy's House during the British Raj. It was appropriated by the people of India and their government at Independence. News18
5/5
But the government saw it as a opportunity to revamp the colonial heritage and build a new Parliament that is more intrinsic with Indian values. The Government approved a proposal for the development of Central Vista Avenue with an estimated cost of Rs 608 crores on November 10, 2020. News18