In Pictures: PM Modi pays visit to construction site of new Parliament building in Delhi

The prime minister spent almost an hour at the site and did a first-hand inspection of the construction status of the new Parliament building.

FP Staff September 27, 2021 08:21:51 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening inspected the construction site of the new Parliament building. Image Credit: Twitter/@ANI
On 4 February, the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony of Central Vista Avenue was performed by then Union Minister of State with Independent charge Hardeep S Puri and other senior officers of the Ministry at India Gate, New Delhi. With this ceremony, the work started for the development/ Redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue. Twitter/@ANI
Central Vista Avenue starts from North and South Block to India Gate.<br />It includes the Rajpath, its adjoining lawns and canals, rows of tree, Vijay Chowk and the India Gate plaza that is a three-kilometre stretch. Image Credit: Twitter/ ANI
This was originally designed to be a grand processional pathway to the Viceroy's House during the British Raj. It was appropriated by the people of India and their government at Independence. News18
But the government saw it as a opportunity to revamp the colonial heritage and build a new Parliament that is more intrinsic with Indian values. The Government approved a proposal for the development of Central Vista Avenue with an estimated cost of Rs 608 crores on November 10, 2020. News18
