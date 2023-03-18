Photos

French Fury: Violent protests bring France to near standstill

Angry protesters took to the streets in Paris and other cities for a second day on Friday trying to pressure lawmakers to bring down French president Emmanuel Macron's government's highly unpopular bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 without a vote

FP Staff March 18, 2023 16:37:45 IST
Angry protesters took to the streets in Paris and other cities for a second day on Friday, trying to pressure lawmakers to bring down French President Emmanuel Macron’s government and doom the unpopular retirement age increase he’s trying to impose without a vote in the National Assembly. AP
A day after Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne invoked a special constitutional power to skirt a vote in the chaotic lower chamber, lawmakers on the right and left filed no-confidence motions to be voted on Monday. AP
At the elegant Place de Concorde, a festive protest by several thousand, with chants, dancing and a huge bonfire, degenerated into a scene echoing the night before. AP
Riot police charged and threw tear gas to empty the huge square across from the National Assembly after troublemakers climbed scaffolding on a renovation site, arming themselves with wood. They lobbed fireworks and paving stones at police in a standoff. AP
On Thursday night, security forces charged and used water cannons to evacuate the area, and small groups then set street fires in chic neighbourhoods nearby. AP
French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin told radio station RTL that 310 people were arrested overnight, most of them in Paris. AP
Mostly small, scattered protests were held in cities around France, from a march in Bordeaux to a rally in Toulouse. Port officers in Calais temporarily stopped ferries from crossing the English Channel to Dover. AP
Some university campuses in Paris were blocked and protesters occupied a high-traffic ring road around the French capital. AP
Macron took a calculated risk ordering Borne to invoke a special constitutional power that she had used 10 times before without triggering such an outpouring of anger. AP
If the no-confidence votes fail, the bill becomes law. If a majority agrees, it would spell the end of the retirement reform plan and force the government to resign, although Macron could always reappoint Borne to name the new Cabinet. AP
