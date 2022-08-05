Congress' Black Friday: Priyanka climbs barricade, Rahul, Sonia lead massive protest in Delhi

Donned in black clothes, the Congress party started a protest in the Parliament on Friday against price rise and GST hike. Priyanka Gandhi was seen crossing a barricade before she was detained by the police along with Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders

FP Staff August 05, 2022 19:13:48 IST