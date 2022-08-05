Congress' Black Friday: Priyanka climbs barricade, Rahul, Sonia lead massive protest in Delhi
Donned in black clothes, the Congress party started a protest in the Parliament on Friday against price rise and GST hike. Priyanka Gandhi was seen crossing a barricade before she was detained by the police along with Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders
The Congress on Friday carried out nationwide protests against inflation and rising unemployment in the country. Police detained Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi amid demonstrations in Delhi. PTI
Congress leaders led by Sonia Gandhi dressed in black as a mark of protest. Following an uproar by the party, Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm. Image Courtesy: @INCIndia/ Twitter
Congress MPs Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal and others wore black in protest. Similar agitations were carried out in Mumbai and Assam. ANI
Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury lie on the road during a protest march. @RahulGandhi/ Twitter
The Gandhi siblings and other Congress MPs were detained at New Police Lines Kingsway Camp police station. Image Courtesy: @INCIndia/Twitter
Soon after Rahul Gandhi said that India is witnessing the "death of democracy", BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad accused the Congress leader of making "shameful and irresponsible" comments. PTI