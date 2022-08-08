Commonwealth Games: From Achanta Sharath Kamal to PV Sindhu, list of Indian medal winners at CWG
Check out photos of all of India's medal winners at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham.
Weightlifter Sanket Sargar opened India's medals account at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, clinching silver in the men's 55kg category. Image credit: IOA
Gururaja Poojary won India's second medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, clinching bronze in the men's 61kg category. Image: Screenshot form SonyLIV app.
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won India's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022, winning the 49kg women's competition. AP
Bindyarani Devi came second in the women's 55kg weightlifting competition, eventually winning silver medal. AP
Jeremy Lalrinnunga shows offs his gold medal. Jeremy won India's second gold at the current CWG, winning the men's 67kg weightlifting competition. Image: ANI/Twitter
Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli won India's third gold medal at the Games, winning the men's 73kg competition. AP
India women's fours lawn bowls team celebrate a historic gold medal at 2022 Commonwealth Games. AP
Vikas Thakur added yet another Commonwealth Games medal to his kitty, winning a silver in the men’s 96kg. Thakur lifted a total of 346kg (155kg+191kg) to finish second and claim his third CWG medal across three editions. Image: SonyLiv
Shushila Devi Likmabam won a silver medal in judo at Commonwealth Games 2022. Image: SonyLiv
Harjinder Kaur claimed the bronze medal in the women’s 71kg weightlifting competition after a dramatic climax. Image: SonyLiv
India's men's table tennis team celebrates beating Singapore to win the gold medal at 2022 Commonwealth Games. Image: SonyLiv
India mixed team lost to Malaysia in the gold medal match at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. AP
India's weightlifter Lovepreet Singh with his bronze medal at 2022 Commonwealth Games. Image: SonyLIV
Vijay Kumar Yadav beat Cyprus' Petros Christodoulides to win the bronze medal in Men's 60kg Judo event. AP
Weightlifter Gurdeep Singh won India's first medal in 109 kg category at CWG. He won the bronze medal successfully lifting 390 kg {167kg (snatch) + 223kg (clean and jerk)}. Screengrab/SonyLiv
Squash star Saurav Ghoshal as well created history winning first-ever singles medal for India in squash. He beat England's James Willstrop 3-0 to win the third-place play-off. AP
After a controversy marred entry to the event, Tejaswin Shankar didn't fail to raise the Indian flag higher as he won the bronze medal in the high jump event. He registered a jump of 2.22m to grab the third position. AP
Judoka Tullika Mann won silver medal in the women's 78kg category as she lost to Sarah Adlington in the finals. However, she was not happy with herself stating that she had come to win gold medal. Image: Kiren Rijiju/ Twitter
Murali Sreeshankar won the silver medal, finishing second in the men's long jump final on Thursday. He achieved a best jump of 8.08m in his fifth jump. AP
India's Sudhir clinched gold in the men's heavyweight para powerlifting final, finishing with total points of 134.5, a CWG record. Sudhir managed a lift of 208kg in the first attempt and 212kg in his second attempt. AP
Anshu Malik won a silver medal in the 57kg category, interestingly on her birthday. Image: Twitter
Bajrang Punia (red) won the 65kg category gold with complete dominance as he did not concede a single point, until the final against Canada's Lachlan Maurice McNeil. AP
Deepak Punia won another gold medal for India in the 86kg category defeating Pakistan's Inayat Imam by a pinfall. Image: India_AllSports/Twitter
Sakshi Malik ensured the 9th gold medal for India towards the end of day 7 of the Birmingham Games. She defeated Canada's Ana Gonzalez in the 65kg final by a pinfall, after trailing 0-4 at the end of the first round. AP
Divya ensured a bronze medal bout through the repechage round. And defeated Tonga's Tiger Lily Lemalie by pinfall to win the bronze medal. Image: ABVP/Twitter
Mohit Grewal won the sixth medal in wrestling on the opening day of the sport at CWG. He defeated Jamaica's Aaron Anthony Johnson by fall to win the bronze medal. Image: India_AllSports/Twitter
India's Ravi Kumar with the gold medal in the Men's Freestyle 57kg wrestling at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. AP
India's Vinesh Phogat celebrates winning gold in Women's 53kg Nordic System at 2022 Commonwealth Games. AP
Indian wrestler Naveen Kumar defeated Pakistan's Mohammad Sharif Tahir to win the men's 74kg gold medal. Screengrab/SonyLiv
India's Bhavina Patel displays her gold medal after winning the para-TT women's singles C3-5 event. Image credit: Screengrab from SonyLIV
Racewalker Priyanka Goswami poses with the silver medal that she won in the women's 10,000m event. Image credit: Screengrab from SonyLiv
India's Avinash Sable became the first non-Kenyan in six CWG editions to finish in top 3 in the men's 3000m steeplechase event. AP
Indian men's lawn bowls team poses with the silver medal in Birmingham on Saturday. Twitter/IOA
Boxer Jasmine Lamboria won the Women's Lightweight bronze after losing to England's Gemma Paige Richardson. Image credit: Screengrab from SonyLIV
India's Pooja Gehlot competes against Scotland's Christelle Lemofack Letchidjio in the Women's 50kg bronze medal wrestling match at the Coventry Arena on Day 9 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. AP
India's Pooja Sihag celebrates after defeating Australia's Naomi de Bruine in the women's 76kg bronze medal wrestling match on Day 9 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. AP
Indian boxer Mohammed Hussamuddin won bronze in the men's featherweight event. Screengrab/SonyLiv
India's Deepak Nehra competes against Pakistan's Tayab Raza in the Men's 97kg Bronze Medal wrestling match at the Coventry Arena on Day 9 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. AP
India's Sonalben Patel poses with her bronze medal that she won in the para-TT women's singles C3-5 event. Image credit: Screengrab from SonyLIV
Boxer Rohit Tokas won bronze in the men's welterweight division. Screengrab/SonyLiv
Nitu Ghanghas defeated England’s Demie-Jade Resztan to win gold in the women's 48kg boxing event. AP
Boxer Jaismine won bronze in the women's 60kg event. Screengrab/SonyLiv
India's Amit Panghal is declared the winner in the men's flyweight final after prevailing over England's Kieran MacDonald in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. AP
Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen reacts after winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday. Screengrab/SonyLiv
Men's triple jump gold medalist Eldhose Paul, centre, of India stands with silver medalist and compatriot Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevida, left, and bronze medalist Jah-Nhai Perinchief, right, of Bermuda on the podium. AP
Barring a blip in the second game, Sharath and Akula pair were in complete control of the tie, comfortably beating Javen Choong and Karen Lyne of Malaysia 11-4, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6 in the gold medal contest. Image: Screengrab from Sony Liv
Achanta Sharath Kamal (left) and G Sathiyan with their silver medals at the podium during Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday. Screengrab/SonyLiv
Members of Indian team celebrate after receiving silver medals after the women's cricket T20 final match between Australia and India. AP
Boxer Sagar Ahlawat wears the silver medal that he won in the men's +92kg category around his neck. Image credit: Screengrab from SonyLIV
India celebrate and take a selfie after beating New Zealand in a penalty shootout to win the bronze medal hockey match at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre on day ten of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Sunday Aug. 7, 2022. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
Race walker Sandeep Kumar poses with the bronze medal that he won in the men's 10,000m event. AP
Annu Rani became the first Indian to win a medal in women's javelin throw, collecting bronze in the event. AP
India's Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal celebrate beating Australia's Donna Lobban and Cameron Pilley during the Mixed Doubles bronze medal squash match. AP
Srikanth Nammalwar Kidambi of India celebrates winning match point against Jia Heng Teh of Singapore during their Bronze medal badminton match at the Commonwealth Games. AP
India's Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly won bronze in the women's doubles badminton event. AP
Star shuttler PV Sindhu clinched gold in the women's singles category, beating Canada's Michelle Li in the final. AP
Lakshya Sen strikes a victorious pose after winning his first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medal He beat Malaysia's Tze Yong in the final. AP
India men's hockey team were outplayed against Australia in a 7-0 defeat in the final, eventually clinching silver medal. AP
India's men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pose with the gold medal after winning the badminton final on Monday. AP
Paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal clinched gold in the men's singles final, beating England's Liam Pitchford 4-1. AP
Paddler G Sathiyan poses with the bronze medal after beating England's Paul Drinkhall. AP