1/6 India is set to celebrate its 73rd Independence Day on 15 August, when the Tricolor would be unfurled at the Red Fort by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Seen here are some school students in a paddy field, ahead of the Independence Day celebrations at a village in West Bengal's Birbhum district. PTI

2/6 Parliament got a special dynamic lighting system that has been installed on its facade, enhancing the grandeur of the over 90-year-old edifice with different hues ahead of Independence Day. Modi inaugurated the light system on Tuesday in the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union ministers, and the Members of Parliament from different political parties. PTI

3/6 A full dress rehearsal of Independence Day was held at the Red Fort in New Delhi amid tight security on Tuesday. Soldiers from the army, navy and air force and other security personnel participated in the rehearsal. ANI

4/6 After the abrogation of Article 370, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir had become tense with the imposition of a curfew. However, the dress rehearsal was underway at many places, including District Police Lines in Rajouri, ahead of the Independence Day. ANI

5/6 In India's financial hub, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building was lit-up in Tricolour on Tuesday. PTI