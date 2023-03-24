How architectural solutions can help in achieving carbon neutrality

As we were preparing for winter sown crops, peninsular India in mid-march saw unusually high temperatures. The impending heat waves aside, the northwest region of India experienced almost twice as much warming as the rest of the country, according to a report from the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE). But in all of this, how do cities and architecture come in?

As the tenth warmest year in the 143 years of our records occurred after 2010, there is much more to talk about and be concerned of rather than just temperatures.

To benchmark this crisis and understand its impact across spheres we have planetary boundaries, allowing humans to prosper without causing harm to ecosystems is the goal. They are climate change, oceans, ozone layer, nitrogen and phosphorus cycle, water, land, biodiversity, aerosols in atmosphere, and chemical pollution. Where out of nine planetary boundaries, we have already crossed six.

Cities themselves are major contributors to this disruption with construction and the energy required to keep buildings operational accounting for roughly 50 per cent of the country’s carbon emissions.

According to the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), India has experienced a localised climate disaster nearly every day in the first nine months of 2022. We experienced extreme weather events on 241 out of 273 days until 1 October, resulting in 2,755 deaths, damage to 1.8 million hectares of crops, destruction of 416,667 houses, and the deaths of 69,007 livestock.

Climate Change isn’t only affecting humans and our infrastructure; the impact of severe cold episodes has caused many crops to fail. Events such as climate change-induced cyclonic storms have destroyed 95,066 hectares of cropland this year, even when the capacity to accurately forecast cyclones has saved many lives. But there is a definite rising trend in extreme rainfall events and temperatures around the globe, which have been further pronounced by the occurrence of “disasters”.

Since there is no “quick fix” to the crisis’s numerous issues, it falls on every citizen in both a personal and professional role, to apply our abilities and actions in addressing the significant pressures on the natural environment. From our consumer patterns to our notions of just what sustainability means, we can collectively start with questions and push for answers.

Architectural solutions to a rooted problem

With “climate change” and “circularity” being the buzzwords of the decade, there is more that cities need to take care of to survive. Architecture itself is inextricably tied to material flows and energy where 36 per cent of global energy goes into construction. Cement alone accounts for 8 per cent of global emissions for GHGs.

While vernacular architecture and traditional modes of living have been the go-tos for consumerism solutions, they are undoubtedly the answer to construction. With the proven use of local materials like mud, locally sourced timber, bamboo etc to be more climate-friendly as well as comfortable in these harsh weathers to dwell in – do we really need so much concrete? With Indian Architecture studios pioneering computational models with reuptake of materials, we are moving towards buildings and products which require less carbon to make and operate.

From 3D-printed homes out of recycled waste to mud bunkers lined with trees and greenery, architecture has always innovated solutions for the masses. Solutions in Architecture have pushed from carbon-neutral to carbon-negative buildings! As we as people embrace “rewilding” – so have our designers and soon will our cities.

As global warming causes more moisture to be concentrated in the atmosphere, it can lead to more intense monsoons in the summer and colder seasons in the winter. The frequency of these extreme events has been increasing over the years, which is a result of climate change. These sudden changes in temperature can also increase the risk of climate disasters like the Chamoli disaster.

Localized action, ideas and solutions

Have you wondered why you felt calmer surrounded by nature and bare architecture?

Well, that could also be the large-scale solution for urban systems! Taking the shape of expanding and preserving urban green spaces and water bodies, implementing architectural design guidelines to reduce the heat load on and from buildings, using recycled and local materials, and limiting the concretization of surface areas in cities in order to reduce the heat island effect, which occurs when urban areas are significantly warmer than surrounding rural areas due to the concentration of heat-absorbing surfaces and the lack of cooling vegetation. We end up with beautiful architectural solutions – buildings that have existed around us for centuries.

Everyone involved in the planning of structures and cities, including architects, urbanists, policymakers, and everyday citizens, have a major duty to examine the implications of climate change and make plans accordingly in order to reduce the impact of climate change and global warming.

Vulnerable communities continue fighting against the loss of their livelihoods in exchange for “global growth”, concretization and deforestation head-on. Globally, the Pacific Islands continue to demand action from world leaders on climate change as they deal with rising sea levels and more severe weather. For them, this is a matter of life and death.

As young people, we aren’t only affected by climate change but are also important actors in the fight against it. As youth groups collect more voices from all over the world, it’s clear we can do a lot together. There has never been a more crucial time to demand action from our leaders. It’s high time to not only change our consumption patterns but to stop sponsoring large polluters. Join your local action groups, advocate for an inclusive future, and do the smallest bit you can towards the world – it’s your (our) lives on the line.

The author is an architectural designer, who is currently part of the Women Climate Collective, a community seeking to increase the representation of women’s voices and perspectives in the climate conversation. Views expressed are personal.

