Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram marks the first collaboration between Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh.

After a long gap of almost four years, Kamal Haasan is set to make his comeback on the silver screen with Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vikram, which is set to hit the screens tomorrow (3rd June). The power-packed trailer and chartbuster songs have garnered immense buzz among the audience. While the film is locking horns with Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj and Sesh Adivi's Major, it has all the chances to become Ulganayagan's biggest opener due to these reasons.

Blockbuster ensemble

Apart from Kamal Haasan, the action-thriller stars talented superstars like Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles. The duo has garnered pan-India popularity for their performances in films Vikram Vedha, Master, Pushpa: The Rise and others. The film will also feature talented stars like Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das playing supporting characters.

Pan-India release

Apart from its original language, Tamil, Vikram will release in dubbed versions of Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across the globe. Well, the wide release in multiple languages will ensure that the film enjoys a great first day at the ticket windows.

Suriya's special appearance

Apart from Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil fans, Suriya fans will also throng cinema halls as the Singham star is playing a special cameo in the movie. In fact, Kamal Haasan revealed that Suriya's character will play a crucial in the coming parts of the movie.

Lokesh's trademark style

After the super success of films like Maanagaram, Kaithi and Master, Lokesh Kanagaraj has become one of the biggest filmmakers in the Tamil film industry. The director has garnered popularity for its trademark action element with a dose of entertainment and looking at Vikram it seems that Lokesh has taken the genre of actioner to another level.

Produced under the banner of Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, the music of Vikram is composed by Anirudh. The editing of the film is done by Philomin Raj while the camera is cranked by Girish Gangadharan.

