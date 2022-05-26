Kamal Haasan's Vikram also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya in prominent roles. It is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and will hit the screens on 3rd June.

After four years, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan returns to the silver screen with his home production ‘Vikram’ on June 3. Ahead of the film’s release, the Indian star kicked off the promotions in Chennai with a presser where he and director Lokesh Kanagaraj spoke about the film.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, whose career graph has zoomed after his 2017’ film Maangagram’ was a hit, has helmed the action thriller ‘Vikram’ which stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya. This is the first time that these four stars are working together in one project and this is a coup only Kamal Haasan could have pulled off.

Speaking about the film, Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has written the story and the dialogues (along with Rathna Kumar), said, “I am here only because of Kamal sir. We are very happy with the way the film has turned out.”

Arriving slightly late due to the heavy traffic in the city, Kamal Haasan took to the stage to first apologise to his fans for not having released a film of his over the last four years. The actor-turned-politician was busy With his party ‘Makkal Needhi Maiam’ and campaigning in the Tamil Nadu elections.

“It’s a wonderful coincidence that my film is releasing on Kalaignar Karunanidhi’s birthday (June 3). I remember when I narrated the story of ‘Dasavatharam’ to him and he advised me to work with other writers because writing is a special skill,” stated Kamal Haasan, who has written several films of his himself.

In 1986, Kamal Haasan’s film - also titled ‘Vikram’ - an action thriller released. “I had a one-liner which I thought of for the original film in 1986 but writer Sujatha thought his movie far ahead of its time. When Lokesh heard it, he wanted to turn it into a film so this idea is his,” said the star.

Talking about shooting the film, he revealed that they ensured that since they were shooting during the times of the pandemic, they shot in open spaces. “I got Covid because I was travelling around a lot. We made sure no one in the team was infected and took ample precautions,” he added.

Kamal Haasan praised the technicians who worked on ‘Vikram’ for their dedication and hard work. “They didn’t sleep at all while working on this film and I don’t think they’re getting sleep now either. They have gone above and beyond what was required for this film,” he added.

A request that he did have for his fans and the audience was, “Please go watch the film in theatres. We believe we have made a good film and people know where I invest my money; it is transparent. Though I don’t have much money, I am planning to spend the profits from this movie towards helping the needy,” revealed Kamal Haasan.

When pressed about a sequel for ‘Vikram’, Kamal Haasan stated that if it does happen, then it would be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. “I’m stating this without even consulting with him,” smiled the ‘Nayakan’ actor.

As for whether ‘Vikram’ is a pan-Indian film, Kamal Haasan said that it was a ‘different’ pan-Indian film. “Pan-India films are not new. Satyajit Ray’s film were pan-Indian films. ‘Vikram’ is a film that will be part of the list of films we can introduce to the world which has a preconceived notion about Indian cinema,” stated the star with pride.

‘Vikram’ releases worldwide on June 3 and is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International. The music is by Anirudh; cinematatograhpy by Girish Gangadharan and editing by Philomin Raj. The song ‘Pathala Pathala’ written and sung by Kamal Haasan is already a rage with more than 10 millions views on YouTube.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.