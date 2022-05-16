Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj will lock horns with Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil's Vikram and Adivi Sesh's Major at the box office on 3rd June.

The Bollywood industry has witnessed a huge downfall in recent times as none of the big films like Bachchhan Paandey, Jersey, Attack, Runway 34, Heropanti 2 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar worked at the box office. However, experts and fans are expecting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to end this dry spell as the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer, which is releasing on 20th May, has created a great buzz among the audience.

While we hope, the Anees Bazmee directorial cheers the box office, the three big releases on 3rd June promise to be a triple-treat for the cinegoers across the country. Yes, we are talking about Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj, Sesh Adivi's Major and Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi's Vikram. While fans are worried about this big clash, we are seeing it from a different and interesting perspective - here's how... Pan-India releases Interestingly, all three films will have a pan-India release, which means Vikram (Tamil) and Major (Telugu and Hindi) will release in other languages apart from their original ones while Bollywood biggie Prithviraj will also hit the screens in Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions. Needless to say, all the above films will cater to Hindi as well as south audiences, which will not only give viewers multiple options but also widen the release of these three biggies.

शौर्य और वीरता की अमर कहानी… यह है कहानी सम्राट पृथ्वीराज चौहान की । Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 3rd June. pic.twitter.com/rHF24WTyPl — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 9, 2022

Superstars in their own form

Since the leads of these films — Akshay Kumar, Sesh Adivi, Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil enjoy recognition and popularity across the country, we can expect their films to take decent openings in the territories, which are not their home grounds.

Buzz makers

The buzz and excitement for these three films have been great among the fans and we are hoping that this anticipation will result in great numbers at the box office.

