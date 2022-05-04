Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil starrer Vikram is slated to release on 3rd June. It is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

In the past six months, we have witnessed three south Indian films emerging pan-India hits in the forms of Pushpa, RRR and KGF 2. And now, there is a potential of adding another south film in the list in the form of Vikram, which features acting stalwarts of Indian cinema - Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

Yes, Vikram, which is directed by Kaithi, Maanagaram and Master helmer Lokesh Kanagaraj, will release in 5 languages - Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam on 3rd June at the global box office. While all Ulganayagan fans are waiting for the trailer of this action-packed film, we are sure that it has all the potential to make its mark in the northern part of the country and emerge as a pan-India success due to following reasons.

Combo of Ulgayagan, Makkal Selvan and FaFa

For the first time, we will witness three national award-winning actors - Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil sharing the screen space. While Haasan has been a familiar name in the northern market of the country with Bollywood films like Chachi 420, Saagar and others, Vijay and Fahadh have garnered recognition in the Hindi speaking markets due to their portrayal in Master, Vikram Vedha and Pushpa respectively.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's impeccable narrative

Film director Lokesh has impressed us with his gripping direction and impeccable narrative in films like Maanagaram, Kaithi and Master and with Vikram, we are expecting him to do the same.

Anirudh Ravichander's thumping music

The music of this pan-India actioner is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who is known for delivering chartbuster songs in films like Beast, Master, Petta, Kaththi, Maari, Vedalam, Petta, Darbar and many others. And with Vikram, we are expecting the composer to deliver another chartbuster soundtrack.

The Anbariv factor

Anbu and Arivu, the action choreographers and stunt coordinators duo known for their work in films like KGF, KGF 2, Kabali, Madras and other south films, has choreographed the action sequences and high-octane stunts of Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial.

In the release date announcement video, we came across some action-packed moments and it raised our anticipation of the movie.

While these points are enough to prove that Vikram has all the chances to become a box office winner, the critical point lies in the promotion of the Hindi version in the northern part of the country. The makers have to make sure that the Hindi version is promoted well in north-India.

Produced under the banner of Raaj Kamal Studios, the film also stars Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese and Arjun Das in prominent roles.

