In July, box office will see the arrival of Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera, John Abraham-Arjun Kapoor's Ek Villain Returns and other Bollywood biggies

2022 has not been one of the years for Bollywood so far as many biggies like Bachchhan Paandey, Runway 34, Heropanti 2, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Jersey, Samrat Prithviraj and others have failed miserably at the box office. Karan Johar's multi-starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo featuring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Koli and Tisca Chopra is the Bollywood release of June and we are expecting it to open well at the ticket windows.

While the first half of 2022, didn't give Bollywood desired results, the second half is expected to take a great start as we are expecting a good number of money-spinners from the Hindi film industry in the month of July due to these reasons...

Variety of content and genre

In the month of July, Bollywood will give us films of every genre. Right from masala actioners like Aditya Roy Kapur's Om, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera and Vidyut Jammwal's Khuda Haafiz 2 to impeccable thrillers in the form of John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor's Ek Villain Returns and Rajkummar Rao's Hit: The First Case. Not to forget, R Madhavan's biographical drama film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect based on the life of Nambi Narayanan is also releasing in the next month. The film has been shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and English and that's why we are taking this as a Bollywood movie. With these biggies, we can definitely expect great numbers at the box office.

Star Power



While Ranbir Kapoor enjoys a humongous fanbase among the youth, R Madhavan's fandom in the Tamil-speaking areas is huge. On the other hand, Vidyut Jammwal, Rajkummar Rao, John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur are expected to make the cash register ringing with the help of their biggies.

The Buzz factor

The best part about the above-mentioned movies is that all these films have garnered humongous and excitement among the cine-goers and we are hoping that this curiosity turns into numbers at the ticket windows.

