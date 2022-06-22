The high-octane battle sequences, Ranbir Kapoor’s rugged look and the brilliant cinematography will surely appeal to fans. Shamshera has been directed by Karan Malhotra of Agneepath fame

The teaser for Ranbir Kapoor’s period drama Shamshera is out. The Yash Raj Films project, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, will hit theatres on 22 July in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film, which is set in pre-independence India, sees Ranbir Kapoor play the role of a dacoit. The Brahmastra actor will lock horns with Sanjay Dutt in the movie to protect his tribe from enslavement and torture.

After films like KFG: Chapter 2, Agneepath and Panipat, Sanjay Dutt is all set to showcase his talent in portraying negative roles once again. The actor essays the role of Shudh Singh, who is responsible for imprisoning a warrior tribe in the fictitious city of Kaza. The trailer of Shamshera is set to be released on 24 June.

Watch the teaser here:

The high-octane battle sequences, Kapoor’s rugged look and the brilliant cinematography will surely appeal to fans. The film has been directed by Karan Malhotra of Agneepath fame. As for Ranbir Kapoor, the film marks his return to the big screen after his 2018 blockbuster Sanju. Interestingly, in his last appearance, Kapoor had portrayed the role of Sanjay Dutt in the biopic.

The poster for Kapoor’s look in the film was leaked some days ago. After that, the makers officially released the first look of the character. Kapoor’s look as the titular character prompted several comparisons with Ranveer Singh's look as Alauddin Khalji from Padmaavat.

Introducing Shamshera – the fierce warrior & the saviour of his tribe. Experience it in @IMAX in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July. pic.twitter.com/QUzDQVckPv — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) June 20, 2022

Apart from Shamshera, Kapoor will be seen in the adventure-fantasy-drama Brahmastra. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in the lead. The film will be the first in Ayan Mukerji’s Astra-verse.

The trailer of Brahmastra: Part One Shiva was released on 15 June. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada on 9 September.

Apart from this, Kapoor also has Luv Ranjan’s untitled film and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.