The month of June has definitely turned out to be a bad phase for Bollywood as its big release Samrat Prithviraj turned out to be a disaster at the box office. But we hope that the last Friday of the month gives us good news as Karan Johar's multi-starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo featuring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor is hitting the screens on 24th June. The trailer and songs have garnered a good response and we are hoping that it will take a great start at the box office.

As the makers and star cast are pretty much confident about their film, we too think that JJJ will win the hearts of the audience due to these reasons...

A family entertainer

Just like Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is also a family entertainer. Which means, right from a kid to a 60-plus individual, it is expected to strike the chord with every member of a family. Since the film has a wider target audience, it will give JJJ a great boost at the box office.

Fresh pairs

In the movie, we will see a fresh pairing of Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor-Neetu Kapoor and these jodis' chemistry is expected to impress the audience. Although we have witnessed chemistry between VD and Kiara for a brief time in Kalank, which garnered praises from cinegoers.

Musical Chartbuster

The tracks of this film have topped the charts and with a super-hit music album, we are expecting all the music lovers thronging to the cinema halls.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo, is directed by Good Newwz helmer Raj Mehta and also features Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Koli and Tisca Chopra in prominent roles.

