In the past few months, Bollywood has delivered box office duds in the form of Dhaakad, Jersey, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Attack, Heropanti 2 and others

After a rough patch of more than 2 months, Bollywood witnessed its first box office hit in the form of Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which has collected over Rs 125 crore and is still going strong at the box office. However, Bollywood's latest release Anek featuring Ayushmann Khurrana has failed to impress the audience and again we saw a Hindi movie turning out to be a disappointing affair.

While experts are hoping that upcoming Bollywood films will deliver some good content, looking at the current scenario, it would be great if Hindi movies avoid clashes will pan-India biggies for some time.

Audience's inclination toward south content

Post Baahubali phase, we witnessed moviegoers, especially from the north-India circuit inclining towards Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada content. While films Saaho, KGF, KGF 2, Pushpa: The Rise and RRR did wonders at the box office with their dubbed Hindi versions, Jai Bhim, Soorarai Pottru and others garnered great views on streaming platforms.

In the upcoming days, south films like Vikram, Salaar, Pushpa: The Rule, RC 15 and others are expected to be money-spinners across the country.

Dismal performances of Hindi films

In the past few months, we witnessed movies featuring biggies like Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey, Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan's Runway 34, John Abraham's Attack, Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2, Shahid Kapoor's Jersey, Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad and Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar failing miserably at the box office. Hence, it will be great for Hindi movies if they play safe and avoid clashes with south biggies at the ticket windows.

सत्य और सम्मान के लिए महा युद्ध | Dekhiye Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan – #AakhriHinduSamrat abhi! Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #SamratPrithviraj Chauhan only at a theatre near you on 3rd June. pic.twitter.com/T4xp1vPafw — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 30, 2022

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt's Samrat Prithviraj is locking horns with Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil's Vikram and Sesh Adivi's Major at the box office. Since all three films will be available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages, it will be interesting to see how they compete with each other at the ticket windows.

