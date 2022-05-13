In the coming days, Bollywood big-ticket films like Brahmastra, Pathaan, Tiger 3, Shamshera and others will release simultaneously in south dubbed languages.

Post the humongous success of Baahubali, we saw the concept of pan-India films taking over the country and south biggies like KGF franchise, Pushpa: The Rise, 2.0, RRR and others emerging hits in the northern part of India with the theatrical releases of their Hindi dubbed versions.

Honestly, Baahubali: The Beginning wasn't the first south film to have a pan-India release in other languages as movies like Indian, Roja, Bombay, Jeans, Kadhalan, Apoorva Sagodharargal, Anniyan, I and others too released in dubbed versions and turned out to be winners the box office. However, the SS Rajamouli directorial has brought a wave, which inspired the south filmmakers to take a big step and present their films across the country with the help of dubbed versions instead of showcasing them to their respective regions only.

Now, Bollywood is taking a similar step as we will see many Hindi biggies like Prithviraj, Shamshera, Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva, Tiger 3, Pathaan and others are releasing in Tamil, Telugu and other dubbed south-Indian languages. While we hope this move helps Bollywood films in getting a box office in the southern part of India but it has a huge chance of getting backfired due to these reasons...

Past track record

Well, in the past Bollywood films like Dangal, Thugs of Hindostan, War, Krrish 3, Dhoom 3, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Gunday, Bajirao Mastani and others were simultaneously released in south dubbed versions in the theatres but none of them managed to rake in impressive numbers down south.

Preferences of the south audience

To be honest, whether it is Tollywood, Kollywood, Sandalwood or Mollywood, the target audience of these regional films always prefers the films of their states followed by Hollywood and other south languages. So, it won't be an easy task for Bollywood films to break into the south market and get great box office numbers.

Taste and relevance

Since the audience of south India has different tastes in films, it will be interesting to see whether Bollywood movies will establish that connect and resonate with them with their emotions and story-telling.



Fan following and Mass appeal

While the south stars enjoy a great fanbase in their respective states, Bollywood actors have to go all out to establish their popularity in the southern part of India.

