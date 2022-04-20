Farhan Akhtar celebrates the success of KGF: Chapter 2 by sharing Mancity's post on his Instagram story.

KGF: Chapter 2, which is presently being praised across the world, is bringing in more money at the box office and gaining new admirers. Every day is a new day for the KGF franchise, and the success of KGF has enthralled a global football squad. The @Mancity official social media handle shared a poster with images of three of their best KGF players: Kevin, Gundo, and Foden, along with the title of the film.

Farhan Akhtar, the owner of Excel Productions, which is KGF's distributor in the north belt, posted a story on Instagram saying, "'When your team and film find each other." The film is considered to be a marvel wonder of its kind and has taken over the world with its fever.

Released nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel.

The film is presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like Dil Chahta Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy to name a few.

