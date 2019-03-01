World Poetry Day 2019: What the Peacock said to Ganesha about his Brother’s Lovesickness

MY LORD, your brother’s
lovesickness is becoming
impossible: ever since he saw
Valli, at the archery contest,
he’s being most unreasonable.
He refuses food, then says
he’s hungry and wants to go
pick figs on her hill.
He claims hot water’s making
him weak and wakes at dawn
to go bathe in the hill stream.
And now he wants grass mats,
no doubt woven with grass
from her hill, because
suddenly
‘soft mattresses are bad
for a warrior’s body.’
*
My Lord, your brother’s
lovesickness is becoming
impossible. It’s days since
he came to the poets’ assembly
and you know it’s the spring
festival and poets have come
from all over, with a whole
year’s worth of poems they
have waited to have him
read and approve.
And all he says is,
‘I can’t bear poetry now:
tell them to come back next year.’
*
My Lord, your brother’s
lovesickness is becoming
impossible. Three days ago,
he screamed at the rooster
for breaking a dream in
which, following her eyes,
he was just about to see
what she was looking at.
What am I to say
to your mother when
she asks why no one’s
waking on time: the rooster
you see, flew off in a huff
and hasn’t been seen since.