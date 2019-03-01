World Poetry Day 2019: What the Peacock said to Ganesha about his Brother’s Lovesickness

MY LORD, your brother’s

lovesickness is becoming

impossible: ever since he saw

Valli, at the archery contest,

he’s being most unreasonable.

He refuses food, then says

he’s hungry and wants to go

pick figs on her hill.

He claims hot water’s making

him weak and wakes at dawn

to go bathe in the hill stream.

And now he wants grass mats,

no doubt woven with grass

from her hill, because

suddenly

‘soft mattresses are bad

for a warrior’s body.’

*

My Lord, your brother’s

lovesickness is becoming

impossible. It’s days since

he came to the poets’ assembly

and you know it’s the spring

festival and poets have come

from all over, with a whole

year’s worth of poems they

have waited to have him

read and approve.

And all he says is,

‘I can’t bear poetry now:

tell them to come back next year.’

*

My Lord, your brother’s

lovesickness is becoming

impossible. Three days ago,

he screamed at the rooster

for breaking a dream in

which, following her eyes,

he was just about to see

what she was looking at.

What am I to say

to your mother when

she asks why no one’s

waking on time: the rooster

you see, flew off in a huff

and hasn’t been seen since.