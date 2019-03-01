World Poetry Day 2019: Read Arundhati Subramaniam's Song For Catabolic Women

WE’RE bound for the ocean

and a largesse of sky,

we’re not looking for the truth

or living a lie.

We’re coming apart,

we’re going downhill,

the fury’s almost done,

we’ve had our fill.

We’re passionate, ironic,

angelic, demonic,

clairvoyant, rational,

wildly Indian, anti-national.

We’re not trying to make our peace,

not itching for a fight,

we don’t need your shade

and we don’t need your light.

We know charisma isn’t contagious

and most rules are egregious.

We’re catabolic women.

We’ve known the refuge of human arms,

the comfort of bathroom floors,

we’ve stormed out of rooms,

thrown open the doors.

We’ve figured the tricks to turn rage

into celebration,

we know why the oldest god dances

at every cremation.

We’ve kissed in the rose garden,

been the belles of the ball,

hidden under bedcovers,

and we’ve stood tall.

We’re not interested in camouflage

or self-revelation,

not looking for a bargain

or an invitation.