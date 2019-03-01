World Poetry Day 2019: Sampurna Chattarji reads her poem, Ghatkopar to Versova and Back

GLIDE THROUGH the city, artifice, keeping horrors at bay.

For minutes too short to count, I am in abeyance. Scarred

From without, gutted from within, unblinking façades sealed off

From the metro’s criss-crossing shutter-slide motion

New-to-me nomenclature, glass-eyed blue-white newness

Short

Smooth

Disguised

Essential

Cold steel cutting through arterial knot. Home-loans shot

Into unwary ears, fusillade from armouries of aspiration. Way stations

Sold to highest bidders. A dot on a clear-tempered window mistaken

For a hawk. Real hawks wheel outside. Mosques gleam

Off glass-fronts. Termites consume what continues to stand.

Paint

Mould

Bamboo

Sheeting

Superimposition the last mirage. Decay at eye-level,

Comfort at face-value. Tanks on roofs, and dishes, washing,

Ladders, lanterns, living. No litany can grace this journey

From east to west, impermeable shell, so far from feeling

Normal. Warned by mechanical voices that terms and conditions apply.

Don’t they, always? Here there is no damp, no heat, no fug

Of swamp and sewer, no noise except the pinging bullet-point

Loans, no harmonica, drummer, yodelling singer, no singing beggar,

No blind and desperate eyes swivelling heavenward, no nifty contrivance

Of hooks that hover cunning little packs of sweets-n-savouries