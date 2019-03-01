World Poetry Day 2019: Karthika Naïr reads from Line 1 | Somewhere after midnight

Sleep – and all intents – undone
(all, whether earnest, bow-tied
ones or those with crumpled skirts,
collars askew) by a steeplechase
at Nation: down corridors, up stairs,
over glowering, illegal puddles,
past the maze of entranceways
to Lines Two, Six and more, sidestepping
parents with toddlers
in tandem buggies glazed to vernal
sunrise – tongue deploying pardon pardon
pardon to cover the silent, unkind
epithet and amazed question jiving
behind (why in fuckin’ hell are these fuckin’ kids
up and out this fuckin’ late?) – then leapfrogging
busker ensembles complete
with pullulating scores plus cello
and violin cases in fresh delta
formations, to make that one last
breathless dash into the closing
arms of Line One as it speeds
away towards Franklin D. Roosevelt
and a hodiernal future, metrical
if imperfect.
Both tote and heart – lagging
by three beats and a bit – snag
on mindless steel, and hang halfoutside
till Reuilly-Diderot when doors
and hope spill open to ease the grip
on cloth and breath, which – rips
and slits notwithstanding – resume
roles and functions before Bastille
and its irruption of joyous, sparkling
melomaniacs, all disgorged – while
no rodents of Cinderella – by midnight
from Carlos Ott’s opera. One,
as French or foreign as you, a specimen
courteous to a fault, sets to enlighten
his older companion on Ott: another
immigrant they invited to build and storm
Paris, though one with the rare sense
to leave when his job was done.
You flinch in the crossfire of their
smiles, as ire at finding a stray
target supplants the amity,
the mirth in both sets of eyes.
— Illustration courtesy Roshni Vyam
— Excerpted with permission from Over and Underground in Paris and Mumbai by Karthika Naïr and Sampurna Chattarji, published by Context, October 2018
Also read:
Arundhati Subramaniam's Song For Catabolic Women
Kala Krishnan Ramesh's What the Peacock said to Ganesha about his Brother’s Lovesickness
Sampurna Chattarji's Ghatkopar to Versova and Back