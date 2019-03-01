World Poetry Day 2019: Karthika Naïr reads from Line 1 | Somewhere after midnight

Sleep – and all intents – undone

(all, whether earnest, bow-tied

ones or those with crumpled skirts,

collars askew) by a steeplechase

at Nation: down corridors, up stairs,

over glowering, illegal puddles,

past the maze of entranceways

to Lines Two, Six and more, sidestepping

parents with toddlers

in tandem buggies glazed to vernal

sunrise – tongue deploying pardon pardon

pardon to cover the silent, unkind

epithet and amazed question jiving

behind (why in fuckin’ hell are these fuckin’ kids

up and out this fuckin’ late?) – then leapfrogging

busker ensembles complete

with pullulating scores plus cello

and violin cases in fresh delta

formations, to make that one last

breathless dash into the closing

arms of Line One as it speeds

away towards Franklin D. Roosevelt

and a hodiernal future, metrical

if imperfect.