Who shot the parrot? How the Asthana-Verma war broke out in the CBI

Late in the summer of 1977, weeks after the curtain had fallen on the then prime minister Indira Gandhi’s Emergency, one of its minor characters walked back on to the stage to deliver a strange epilogue. The slight, soft-spoken man who appeared before a special judge in New Delhi was a deputy commissioner in the agriculture ministry, charged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for possessing assets of Rs 44,86,060.30 that he could not account for. Back then, when Double Seven cost Re 1, this was not a trivial sum — the money had bought sprawling properties in upmarket Vasant Vihar and Greater Kailash neighbourhoods of Delhi. The case of deputy commissioner JC Verma, however, had a twist even the best scriptwriters would find unbelievable: his son would go on to become director of the CBI and star in what could be the moment the agency imploded. Like all good melodramas, the savage feud in the CBI has its heroes and villains. For his supporters, CBI chief Alok Verma is the victim of a government determined to block an investigation into the Rafale jet deal. His critics insist the halo of martyrdom belongs to his deputy and bête-noire, Special Director Rakesh Asthana. “A caged parrot” is how Justice AK Patnaik, now supervising the investigation into the charges Verma and Asthana have levelled at each other, had once described the CBI. For decades, it’s been clear the parrot in the cage is but a macabre simulacrum, embalmed, stuffed with cotton wool and rigged with gear that lets it occasionally jump about and squawk. Largely based on custodial confessions that have little value as evidence, the legitimacy of these competing narratives is hard to gauge. But the fact that almost every top official in India’s anti-corruption system faces serious graft allegations points us in the direction of the real story: of two powerful gangs of officials, locked in a power struggle. The making of a scandal Born in 1957, Verma grew up in a government housing enclave in Delhi’s Karol Bagh, graduating from St Xavier’s School and Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College. He joined the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 1979 and went on to a career of no particular distinction. Bar a year as vigilance commissioner in 2011-12 and another five months as the Delhi Police’s intelligence czar in 2012, he held no positions of conceivable relevance to specialised anti-corruption investigations. His longest tenure was at the handicrafts ministry in New Delhi, where he served from 1995 to 2001. In a three-page note opposing Verma’s appointment, Leader of the Largest Opposition Party in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said it was imperative to pick a “candidate who outranks other candidates on the parameters of experience in the field of anti-corruption and integrity”.

Rupak Dutta, the senior-most IPS officer then in the CBI, had spent 208 months at the agency and another 43 working under Justice Nitte Santosh Hegde, Karnataka’s lokayukta. But Justice Hegde resigned after clashing with Karnataka’s BJP government in 2011, and Dutta was tainted by association. Asthana, trusted by Narendra Modi from his Gujarat days, fit the bill — but was not senior enough. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh’s term saw the CBI target figures close to now-Prime Minister Modi — most notably, Amit Shah. The Modi government needed Verma to repay the favour by pursuing two cases that emerged from the United Progressive Alliance’s years in office. First was a CBI investigation against Delhi businessman Moin Qureshi, alleged to be close to Sonia Gandhi's confidante Ahmed Patel. The second, being investigated by boss-and-lieutenant team Karnal Singh and Rajeshwar Singh at the Enforcement Directorate (ED), involved former finance minister P Chidambaram and his son, Karti Chidambaram. Inside weeks of Verma’s appointment, the cast of officers leading these cases was at war — and dragged their political patrons into the conflict. The story centered around Rajeshwar Singh, the second-in-command at the ED. Having joined the organisation as a deputy superintendent, Singh rose through the ranks to a position of unprecedented power — helped along by the Supreme Court’s concern that his investigation of the allegations against Chidambaram was being sabotaged. For an anti-corruption investigator, though, he maintained a close relationship with politicians: Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Kapil Sibal, who was the former law minister, attended his son’s fifth birthday back in 2013. Early in 2017, with Asthana holding the fort as acting director, the CBI’s internal vigilance unit shot down the appointments of three officers — Rajender Upadhyay, Rajeev Krishna and Meenakshi Krishna — citing concerns about their integrity. Upadhyay was considered Verma’s protege at the Delhi Police. Perhaps more important, Meenakshi Krishna, Rajeev Krishna’s wife, was Rajeshwar Singh’s sister. In spite of Verma’s efforts, Asthana succeeded in keeping them out. “He could have backed down,” says a colleague of Asthana, “and let the appointments go forward. Perhaps his ego got in the way”.