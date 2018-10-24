In order recommending Alok Verma's removal from CBI, CVC accuses him of 'non compliance', creating 'willful obstructions'

In its order divesting Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Alok Kumar Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana of their responsibilities at the agency, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) said it made the decision after considering "the extraordinary and unprecedented circumstances" at the investigating institution.

In a statement, the CVC cited Verma's "non compliance" and the "willful obstructions" he created for the commission while it was investigating a corruption case against him. It also said that his "faction feud" with Asthana "vitiated" the environment at the agency and resulted in the divestment of powers of both officers.

While recommending sending Verma on leave to the government, the CVC invoked its powers (under Section 8 of the CVC Act, 2003) of superintendence over the functioning of the CBI, as long as it is related to investigation of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.