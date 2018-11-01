Gitanjali Dang and Khanabadosh curate this series — Invisible Light — under which various themes will be introduced. Jagte Raho is the opening theme. Read an overview of the curatorial concept, here.

Also view 'Jagte Raho' — Chapter I: Gagan Singh Slows Down The News | Chapter II: Kush Badhwar and Pallavi Paul speak to the virus | Chapter III: Amshu Chukki looks at a protest that never happened

***

Chapter III: Mo’Halla and the film Jagte Raho on everything that doesn’t disappear

If British rule in India, much like colonial rule everywhere, was staged as an encounter with infrastructure — including roads, architecture, education, polity, and institutions — then it could be said that post-Independence, the State’s presence has been staged and managed through similar encounters with infrastructure.

Or as Henri Lefebvre — the Marxist philosopher and sociologist who introduced us to concepts such as ‘right to the city’ and ‘production of space’ — put it more eloquently, “Nothing disappears completely... In space, what came earlier continues to underpin what follows... Pre-existing space underpins not only durable spatial arrangements, but also representational spaces and their attendant imagery and mythic narratives.”

In the two positions presented in this chapter, humans are caught in the big infrastructure of the big city.

With the second anniversary of demonetisation (8 November) just behind us, the fictional cityscape of Mo’Halla’s Nightfall in Democracy Heights, 2018, is bubbling with thought and speech bubbles, which make jibes at and speculate on demonetisation. The accompanying text-based work versifies Mo’Halla’s thoughts on an event whose unravelling continues unabated, and the overall political atmosphere in the country.

In this work — which appears like a panel from a comic book, or a comic as reportage in a daily newspaper — the titular Democracy Heights is announced on a hoarding, and alongside it in addendum: Since 1947.

Is the hoarding literally an advertisement for a high-rise to come?

Or is the hoarding an advertisement for the State masquerading as an advertisement for a high-rise?

Is the State a high-rise?

If so, would the high-rise, rise above every other high-rise in either hemisphere? How many floors, to be precise?

Who will the architect be?

Can Democracy Heights be occupied? If so, how and by who?

Is the hoarding a pre-enactment of an event in the form of democracy, which might never happen?