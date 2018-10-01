Jagte Raho: Artist Gagan Singh slows down the news

A Note from the Curator | On ‘Infinite Light’

THE IDEA FOR this series comes from the polymath Jagdish Chandra Bose (1858-1937) who did pioneering work in the fields of physics, biology, biophysics, botany, archaeology, and science fiction. He is known as one of the ‘fathers’ of radio science.

In 1895, Bose made the first public demonstration of radio waves in Kolkata Town Hall. He used microwave frequencies to remotely ring an electric bell and ignite a small charge of gunpowder from a distance of 75 feet.

In a later essay — titled ‘Adrisya Alok (Invisible Light)’ — Bose wrote, “The invisible light can easily pass through brick walls, buildings etc. Therefore, messages can be transmitted by means of it without the mediation of wires.”

Not just walls and doors, the signal also passed through the body of William Mackenzie, Lieutenant Governor of Bengal, who was seated in the audience.

Bose’s wireless experiments came two years before Guglielmo Marconi’s demonstrations of radio wave wireless telegraphy (Marconi being one of radio’s other ‘daddies’). Unlike Marconi who was keen on patenting his invention, Bose refused the patent because he believed that ideas should be shared, and imagination free to roam.

In the context of this curatorial outing, ‘invisible light’ becomes an important metaphor for the transmission of ideas.

Under the heading of Infinite Light, other themes will be introduced; Jagte Raho is our opening theme. As we go along, more themes will be introduced. That is not to say that Jagte Raho will have concluded once a new theme is introduced. The themes will coexist and interlace, and on any given week, one of them will activated by a new post.

***

On the opening theme, ‘Jagte Raho’

THE RECENT NATIONWIDE arrests of 10 civil rights activists, poets and lawyers, by the Pune Police — under the guise of connections to the Bhima Koregaon riots — and the surrounding political atmosphere, have been compared to the 1975 Emergency declared by Indira Gandhi.

While the first wave of arrests took place in the early hours of 6 June 2018, the next crackdown — on 28 August — came knocking at the midnight hour (much like the Emergency).

These crackdowns on dissenting voices, the ambush at a time of rest and (perceived) vulnerability make a strong case for jagte raho (stay awake/ stay woke) as resistance.

While jagte raho calls to mind the Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA, who we will meet later in this series), ‘staying woke’ comes from vernacular African American English and has been closely associated with and popularised by the Black Lives Matter movement.

​Outside of these specifics, over time the term has come to mean a call to awareness, alertness and action in politics, and also in the everyday.

There’s no moonlighting with staying woke. It’s a full time practice of considerable labour. Jagte raho — like a forever-vigilant guard on the beat — is easier said than done though. The constant wokeness, demanded by the contemporary moment — controlled by regimes and surveillance systems and algorithms and technologies, if one can be distinguished from the other at all — is designed to slip, tire and trip. It is designed to wear down those who don’t defer to its authority by depriving them of crucial moments of humour, rest, sleep, dream…

But things are not that altogether bleak.

Jagte raho — because possibility is known to come knocking at unearthly hours too.

A case in point would be India’s freedom at midnight, on 15 August 1947.

In the run up to that hour, Jawaharlal Nehru, independent India’s first Prime Minister, asked a question that just won’t go away:

“The achievement we celebrate today is but a step, an opening of opportunity, to the greater triumphs and achievements that await us. Are we brave enough and wise enough to grasp this opportunity and accept the challenge of the future?”

In this — our first series as part of Infinite Light — we look at what jagte raho means, or could mean, in the current political landscape and in the context of life at large, be it commuter train timetables or histories or street parties or dinner conversations.

We also look at the toll this process takes on those committed. And wonder if the toll can be depleted by enabling solidarities, which make possible the stealing of necessary moments of rest and retreat.

***

Slowing Down The News