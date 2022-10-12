Arthritis or joint pain is very common these days and affects a number of people. Pain management of the condition must be guided by a doctor and consists of physical therapy, exercise, increased consumption of foods that are anti-inflammatory in nature, stress management and other interventions. The joint pain from arthritis can worsen if you eat food that causes inflammation. So, if you are suffering from the diseases, you need to make sure that you avoid foods that are high in fat, sugar, and salt as they can lead to an increase in inflammation. As we celebrate World Arthritis Day today, 12 October, here is the list of foods that you should avoid:

1. Added Sugar: Refined sugar is not good for overall health including arthritis. Sugar can lead to inflammation, which can cause pain in joints that are affected by arthritis. Avoid foods that contain sugar such as sodas, canned fruits, ice creams etc.

2. Processed Foods: Breakfast cereals and baked goods are high in inflammatory ingredients, which may worsen the symptoms of arthritis.

3. Gluten: Gluten increases the risk of inflammation and hence worsens the pain caused by arthritis. So people with arthritis should avoid wheat and barley as they contain gluten.

4. Alcohol Alcohol may worsen arthritis symptoms. It is believed to have a bad impact on the spinal cord and may even lead to spinal structural damage.

5. Salt: Arthritis patients need to limit their salt intake as salt is considered to be a potential inflammatory food that may worsen the symptoms of the disease. Besides, overconsumption of salt can cause severe damage to your joints.

6. High fat dairy products: High-fat dairy items are not good for arthritis. While you can consume skimmed or low-fat milk, you should avoid having high-fat milk. Similarly, you should avoid eating cheese as it is also high in fats.

