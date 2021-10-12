This World Arthritis Day, here are some common myths about the disease that need to be eradicated:

Every year, World Arthritis Day is observed on 12 October. The day was established in 1996 by the Arthritis and Rheumatism International (ARI) to raise awareness among the public about the existence of rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases, as well as their impact.

In India, the disease is more prevalent than cancer, diabetes, and even AIDS, affecting more than 180 million people. This World Arthritis Day, here are some common myths about the disease that need to be eradicated:

Myth 1: Arthritis develops only in older adults

Arthritis is more common in older adults, but it can affect people falling in any age group. For example, rheumatoid arthritis, where the body’s immune system attacks the joints, tends to develop in adults between the ages of 20 and 40.

Myth 2: People suffering from arthritis should not exercise

Exercise can actually help maintain strength and range of motion in the joints. It has been found that people with arthritis who exercise regularly experience less pain as well as more energy, better day-to-day function, and improved sleep patterns. However, patients should speak with their doctors before undertaking any exercise regime.

Myth 3: If your joints hurt, you have arthritis

Not all joint pain or discomfort points to a future diagnosis of arthritis. Joints can hurt due to various reasons such as injuries, tendinitis, and bursitis.

Myth 4: Arthritis is not preventable

While it is not possible to prevent every case of arthritis, chances of a future diagnosis can be mitigated by quitting smoking and maintaining a moderate weight, as well as protecting the joints during sports and other physical activities.

Myth 5: For sore joints, heat is better than ice

Both ice and heat can soothe sore joints. People should use heat before exercise to relieve stiffness and pain in joints. For inflammation and swelling in joints, applying ice can often work better.

Myth 6: There is nothing you can do after receiving a diagnosis of arthritis

While arthritis can often have no cure, there are medications available for many types of the disease that can slow its progression. Adopting certain lifestyle changes, such as eating a healthy diet, getting proper sleep, quitting smoking, and maintaining a moderate weight can help slow the progression of some varieties of arthritis.

Myth 7: Changes in the weather can make the disease worse

While persistent claims exist linking damp weather and rain to worsening arthritis, no conclusive evidence of the same has been found.

Despite advances in the field of medical sciences, we have still much to learn about arthritis. As contributions are being to the study of the disease, we are sure to dispel more misconceptions about it.