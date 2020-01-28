Udaan E-Summit 2020: Entrepreneurship fair to host start-up founders, stand-up by Kenny Sebastian

The three-day long Udaan E-Summit, 2020 that is set to kick off on 30 January promises to be a coming together of students, leading professionals and trendsetters aiming to start or fund their own business.

A joint initiative by Alumni Association Delhi College of Engineering and ECell DTU, the first day of the event will have panel discussions in the Leadership and Disruption Series, featuring prominent figures such as former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, actor Vishakha Singh and the founder of Jabong, Praveen Sinha, among others. Also part of the line-up are Slayy Point and NazarBattu who will be part of the session, YouTube Entrepreneurs. The first day of the summit will also host stand-up comedy by Kenny Sebastian.

On Day 2 of the entrepreneurship summit, the B-Plan competition will be held; it has a winner's purse of Rs 2 lakh, as well as other prizes up to Rs 45 lakh. It will be followed by a networking dinner where over 100 Delhi Technological Institute alumni will be present.

The start-up entrepreneurship fair will be a part of the Day 3 festivities, during which representatives from companies such Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Alibaba and more will engage in conversation with students to discuss what recruiters look for during job interviews. Students will also have the opportunity to apply for internships and jobs in as many as 50 companies, including Vistara and Decathlon.

The 2020 edition of the Udaan E-Summit will conclude with a performance by Lagori during the band night.

Read more details about the event here.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.