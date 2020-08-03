The Filter Koffee Podcast: Siddharth Banerjee and Eika Chaturvedi Banerjee discuss the art of hyper learning

In this episode of The Filter Koffee Podcast, Siddharth Banerjee and Eika Chaturvedi Banerjee talk about starting 52 Red Pills, and what hyper-learning involves.

The Art of Hyper Learning

In this episode, we are joined by brand builder and author Siddharth Banerjee, and corporate mythologist and author Eika Chaturvedi Banerjee. The duo talks about their journey of starting 52 Red Pills, and the fine art of hyper-learning, a challenge they set to learn a new topic every week and apply it in their lives. In this conversation, they discuss how they choose a new red pill every week, what having an idea involves and also their ambitious project of releasing a new-age playbook to become healthy, wealthy and wise.

