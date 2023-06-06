New data presented at the British Cardiovascular Society (BCS) conference in Manchester revealed that serious heart attacks occur most frequently at the beginning of the week. Researchers at Belfast Health, Social Care Trust and the Royal College of Surgeons collected data from 10,528 patients admitted to hospitals for the most serious heart attacks between 2013-18. According to an ANI report, there were 7,112 patients from the Republic of Ireland and 3,416 patients from Northern Ireland in the total number of patients.

Acute STEMI is a life-threatening medical emergency, resulting in sudden cardiac arrest or massive heart attack. It is estimated that over 30,000 hospital admissions in the UK are caused by STEMI. This requires immediate evaluation and treatment, usually with an angioplasty to reopen a blocked coronary artery.

Detailed research into myocardial infarctions

A myocardial infarction caused by a complete blockage of a major coronary artery is called ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI). Researchers say STEMI heart attacks were most common on Mondays, with STEMI rates unexpectedly higher on Sundays. Researchers have not yet explained this ‘Blue Monday’ phenomenon. The circadian rhythm of the body, which governs sleep and wakefulness, has been linked to an increased risk of heart attacks on Mondays in previous studies.

According to Jack Laffan, a cardiac surgeon at the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, STEMI incidence is significantly correlated with the start of the working week. He said, “We’ve found a strong statistical correlation between the start of the working week and STEMI incidence. This has been described before, but remains a curiosity. The cause is likely multifactorial, however, based on what we know from previous studies, it is reasonable to presume a circadian element.”

“Someone is admitted to hospital every five minutes in the UK due to a life-threatening heart attack,” said Professor Nilesh Samani, Medical Director of the British Heart Foundation. He further added, “It is vital that research continues to shed light on why and how heart attacks happen.”

Despite this study’s findings, we still need to figure out why certain days of the week are more likely to result in severe heart attacks. In the future, more lives can be saved if doctors have a better understanding of this deadly disease.

