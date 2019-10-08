Ramchandra Guha receives Honorary Foreign Member prize from American Historical Association

The American Historical Association (AHA) has conferred its Honorary Foreign Member prize for the year 2019 on acclaimed writer and historian Ramchandra Guha. He is the third Indian historian to be recognised by the association, joining the ranks of Romila Thapar and Jadunath Sarkar, who received the honour in 2009 and 1952 respectively. The award ceremony is scheduled to take place in New York on 3 January.

The Honorary Foreign Membership for established by the AHA to recognise historians working outside the United States of America for their scholarship and assistance to American scholars working in their country.

Guha expressed gratitude to the association on Twitter saying he was "deeply honoured" and thanked his wife, teacher and first editor for contributing to his scholarship.

Deeply honoured to be on this list of AHA awardees. At times like this one most remembers those to whom one owes the most. Three people made me a scholar; my wife Sujata, my teacher (the late) Anjan Ghosh, and my first (and finest) editor, Dr Rukun Advani. https://t.co/hgLn0tuYXL — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) October 8, 2019

A regular contributor to various academic journals, Guha is also the author of India After Gandhi, a seminal literary success published in 2007 by HarperCollins. The book won the 2011 Sahitya Akademi Award for English, and was chosen Book of the Year by The Wall Street Journal and The Economist.