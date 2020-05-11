Post-pandemic cities: Will changes wrought by coronavirus outbreak on urban structures be the 'new normal'?

Countries all over the world have been locked down for months amidst the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. While some are still witnessing empty streets, some are preparing for the next phase. We also have been able to witness people learning from the virus and inventing products and systems that will help us beat the virus once we venture into this 'new normal'.

But is this "new normal" comfortable?

Will we be able to use our public transport systems without having to worry how far the person seated next to you is, or worse, if someone is carrying the virus?

Will we be able to indulge in social activities like in the past?

Will dense urban centres see people moving out and opting for work from home?

There are a lot of questions, but not many answers. This comic is a take on how cities might change as we cope with the COVID-19 pandemic and start heading towards the new life that is waiting for us.

***



Anuj Kale is an architect and an urban designer and founder of Leewardists (a group of storytellers mainly from the field of architecture and urban designing who have set out to bring some change in the design fraternity through stories, comics with a pinch of dry humour). He loves to make comics and narrate stories. Shreya Khandekar is an architect and a writer who has been a part of Leewardists and writes for issues about architectural education and practices.

For more illustrations from team Leewardists, check their Instagram page.

