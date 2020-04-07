Do we need architects after the coronavirus outbreak? A comic strip about post-pandemic urban planning

The novel coronavirus outbreak is forcing us to think about how our lifestyle choices have added to its massive and uncontrollable spread.

There's an undeniable truth hovering — that professions also play a significant role in how they help in the time of indefinite lockdowns. The real estate industry and the architecture fraternity play a vital role in terms of providing decent livable spaces during such times. Whether that role is fulfilled or not is the bigger question.

This comic is a take on how we, as a small but significant industry, question our existing systems and practices to contribute in a better and a much more responsible way.

***

While medical teams were battling the virus day in and out, economies crashed, and markets suffered. The marginalised migrants failed to find homes while the rich had to give up on their social lives!

One of the major stakeholders were the construction industry and the evil corporations of builders. Some architects and real estate developers who rejoiced in this time came up with a project titled ‘CORONA HILLS'.

We present to you the brochure for this celebrated project designed by RichBuilders.inc and the StarArchitect. Read the brochure here.

***

Anuj Kale is an architect and an urban designer and founder of Leewardists (a group of storytellers mainly from the field of architecture and urban designing who have set out to bring some change in the design fraternity through stories, comics with a pinch of dry humour). He loves to make comics and narrate stories. Shreya Khandekar is an architect and a writer who has been a part of Leewardists and writes for issues about architectural education and practices.

For more illustrations from team Leewardists, check their Instagram page.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.